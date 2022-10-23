https://sputniknews.com/20221023/hurricane-roslyn-makes-landfall-in-mexicos-west-coast-1102552492.html
Hurricane Roslyn Makes Landfall in Mexico's West Coast
Hurricane Roslyn Makes Landfall in Mexico's West Coast
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hurricane Roslyn has made a landfall in the Mexican state of Nayarit, the National Water Commission (Conagua) said on Sunday. 23.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-23T14:21+0000
2022-10-23T14:21+0000
2022-10-23T14:21+0000
americas
hurricane
mexico
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/17/1102552345_0:111:2121:1304_1920x0_80_0_0_970148649913d0a15ca3def199891ccf.jpg
A tropical storm gets a name when its wind speed surpasses 63 kilometers per hour (39 miles per hour), and classifies as a hurricane when the wind speed is over 119 kilometers per hour.According to CNN, Roslyn formed off the western coast of Mexico and its sustained wind speed increased by 60 miles per hour in a 24-hour period from Friday to Saturday morning.
americas
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/17/1102552345_118:0:2003:1414_1920x0_80_0_0_b0f7c1f25b60621b327ea41a37d16934.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
hurricane, mexico
Hurricane Roslyn Makes Landfall in Mexico's West Coast
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hurricane Roslyn has made a landfall in the Mexican state of Nayarit, the National Water Commission (Conagua) said on Sunday.
"Hurricane Roslyn made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane… in the municipality of Santiago Ixcuintla in Nayarit," Conagua said on Twitter.
A tropical storm gets a name when its wind speed surpasses 63 kilometers per hour (39 miles per hour), and classifies as a hurricane when the wind speed is over 119 kilometers per hour.
According to CNN, Roslyn formed off the western coast of Mexico and its sustained wind speed increased by 60 miles per hour in a 24-hour period from Friday to Saturday morning.