Hurricane Roslyn Makes Landfall in Mexico's West Coast
Hurricane Roslyn Makes Landfall in Mexico's West Coast
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hurricane Roslyn has made a landfall in the Mexican state of Nayarit, the National Water Commission (Conagua) said on Sunday.
A tropical storm gets a name when its wind speed surpasses 63 kilometers per hour (39 miles per hour), and classifies as a hurricane when the wind speed is over 119 kilometers per hour.According to CNN, Roslyn formed off the western coast of Mexico and its sustained wind speed increased by 60 miles per hour in a 24-hour period from Friday to Saturday morning.
This satellite image taken at 15:30 UTC and provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Roslyn approaching the Pacific coast of Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Roslyn grew to Category 4 force on Saturday as it headed for a collision with Mexico's Pacific coast, likely north of the resort of Puerto Vallarta.
This satellite image taken at 15:30 UTC and provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Roslyn approaching the Pacific coast of Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Roslyn grew to Category 4 force on Saturday as it headed for a collision with Mexico’s Pacific coast, likely north of the resort of Puerto Vallarta. (NOAA via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hurricane Roslyn has made a landfall in the Mexican state of Nayarit, the National Water Commission (Conagua) said on Sunday.

"Hurricane Roslyn made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane… in the municipality of Santiago Ixcuintla in Nayarit," Conagua said on Twitter.

A tropical storm gets a name when its wind speed surpasses 63 kilometers per hour (39 miles per hour), and classifies as a hurricane when the wind speed is over 119 kilometers per hour.
According to CNN, Roslyn formed off the western coast of Mexico and its sustained wind speed increased by 60 miles per hour in a 24-hour period from Friday to Saturday morning.
