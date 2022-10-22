International
Video: Cuban Pilot Lands Russian-Made Aircraft at Florida Airport
Video: Cuban Pilot Lands Russian-Made Aircraft at Florida Airport
The Antonov A-2 is a mass-produced single-engine biplane that has been commonly used as an agricultural aircraft, and is deliberately minimally-furnished
US federal agents are investigating how a Cuban pilot managed to successfully fly on Friday a single-engine airplane from the island nation to Florida’s Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport.The single-engine Antonov An-2 plane landed at Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport at around 11:30 a.m. local time, according to local reports, which have alleged the pilot defected to Florida from Cuba. Some experts attribute an influx of fleeing Cubans to the country’s current economic crisis.The pilot, identified by family members as Ruben Martinez, said he’d flown from Sancti Spiritus, which is one of the oldest Cuban European settlements located in central Cuba. US Customs and Border Protection officials have only identified the pilot as a 29-year old man.Martinez allegedly took a selfie with the plane after he safely navigated landing. According to sources close to Martinez, he uses the plane for fumigation work mainly.The pilot was taken in for questioning. He was the only person on board the aircraft. Many questions remain about the pilot’s journey from Cuba to Florida, including why he made the trek. It remains unclear who owned the aircraft.An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
Video: Cuban Pilot Lands Russian-Made Aircraft at Florida Airport

00:23 GMT 22.10.2022
Image captures a single-engine Antonov An-2 plane that was flown from Cuba to Florida by a Cuban national.
Image captures a single-engine Antonov An-2 plane that was flown from Cuba to Florida by a Cuban national. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2022
© Screenshot/Noticias Telemundo
International
India
Allison Dubois
All materials
The Antonov A-2 is a mass-produced single-engine biplane that has been commonly used as an agricultural aircraft, and is deliberately minimally-furnished – though it was used in a military context during the Korean War. The Antonov Design Bureau began manufacturing the craft in 1947.
US federal agents are investigating how a Cuban pilot managed to successfully fly on Friday a single-engine airplane from the island nation to Florida’s Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport.
The single-engine Antonov An-2 plane landed at Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport at around 11:30 a.m. local time, according to local reports, which have alleged the pilot defected to Florida from Cuba. Some experts attribute an influx of fleeing Cubans to the country’s current economic crisis.
The pilot, identified by family members as Ruben Martinez, said he’d flown from Sancti Spiritus, which is one of the oldest Cuban European settlements located in central Cuba. US Customs and Border Protection officials have only identified the pilot as a 29-year old man.
Martinez allegedly took a selfie with the plane after he safely navigated landing. According to sources close to Martinez, he uses the plane for fumigation work mainly.
The pilot was taken in for questioning. He was the only person on board the aircraft. Many questions remain about the pilot’s journey from Cuba to Florida, including why he made the trek. It remains unclear who owned the aircraft.
An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
