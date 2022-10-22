https://sputniknews.com/20221022/video-cuban-pilot-lands-russian-made-aircraft-at-florida-airport-1102519914.html

Video: Cuban Pilot Lands Russian-Made Aircraft at Florida Airport

Video: Cuban Pilot Lands Russian-Made Aircraft at Florida Airport

The Antonov A-2 is a mass-produced single-engine biplane that has been commonly used as an agricultural aircraft, and is deliberately minimally-furnished –... 22.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-22T00:23+0000

2022-10-22T00:23+0000

2022-10-22T00:22+0000

americas

cuba

pilot

florida

investigation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/16/1102519769_0:0:2126:1196_1920x0_80_0_0_7f1d11137d2e6bec262c7529f6e43590.png

US federal agents are investigating how a Cuban pilot managed to successfully fly on Friday a single-engine airplane from the island nation to Florida’s Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport.The single-engine Antonov An-2 plane landed at Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport at around 11:30 a.m. local time, according to local reports, which have alleged the pilot defected to Florida from Cuba. Some experts attribute an influx of fleeing Cubans to the country’s current economic crisis.The pilot, identified by family members as Ruben Martinez, said he’d flown from Sancti Spiritus, which is one of the oldest Cuban European settlements located in central Cuba. US Customs and Border Protection officials have only identified the pilot as a 29-year old man.Martinez allegedly took a selfie with the plane after he safely navigated landing. According to sources close to Martinez, he uses the plane for fumigation work mainly.The pilot was taken in for questioning. He was the only person on board the aircraft. Many questions remain about the pilot’s journey from Cuba to Florida, including why he made the trek. It remains unclear who owned the aircraft.An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

americas

cuba

florida

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Allison Dubois

Allison Dubois

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Allison Dubois

cuba, pilot, florida, investigation