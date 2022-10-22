International
Tory Voters Seem More Likely to Back the Party if BoJo Becomes PM Again, Report Claims
Tory Voters Seem More Likely to Back the Party if BoJo Becomes PM Again, Report Claims
A recent poll suggests that there are more Tory voters who think Boris Johnson might do a good job at the helm than those who would say the same thing about... 22.10.2022, Sputnik International
Britons who voted Tory at the last election may be more likely to vote for the Conservative Party again if the recently ousted Boris Johnson returns to Downing Street No 10, MailOnline claims citing a new YouGov poll.According to the newspaper, only 34 percent of the respondents who voted for the Conservative Party before said they would do it again, and 14 percent even mentioned switching to Labor.At the same time, 68 percent of these voters seemed to believe that Boris Johnson would do a good job as prime minister, while 57 percent said the same thing about Rishi Sunak.Also, 26 percent of respondents thought that BoJo would do a bad job, with 28 percent of respondents saying the same thing about Sunak.This week, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation, effectively becoming the shortest-serving prime minister in the country’s history.Now, the Conservative Party intends to hold an online poll to determine the next party leader – and thus the new prime minister – with the ballot closing on October 28.The contenders for the Tory leadership include former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, House of Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt, and there is also talk that none other than Boris Johnson - Truss’ predecessor who stepped down amid a string of scandals that plagued his cabinet – may join the race as well.
18:54 GMT 22.10.2022
A recent poll suggests that there are more Tory voters who think Boris Johnson might do a good job at the helm than those who would say the same thing about Rishi Sunak.
Britons who voted Tory at the last election may be more likely to vote for the Conservative Party again if the recently ousted Boris Johnson returns to Downing Street No 10, MailOnline claims citing a new YouGov poll.
According to the newspaper, only 34 percent of the respondents who voted for the Conservative Party before said they would do it again, and 14 percent even mentioned switching to Labor.
At the same time, 68 percent of these voters seemed to believe that Boris Johnson would do a good job as prime minister, while 57 percent said the same thing about Rishi Sunak.
Also, 26 percent of respondents thought that BoJo would do a bad job, with 28 percent of respondents saying the same thing about Sunak.
“While Rishi Sunak is disliked less by diehard Labour and Liberal Democrat voters who will never vote Conservative, Boris Johnson remains the overwhelming preference of the voters that the Conservative Party needs to win back to have any hope of winning the next general election,” British elections expert and former Vote Leave Chief Executive Matthew Elliott said as quoted by the media outlet.
This week, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation, effectively becoming the shortest-serving prime minister in the country’s history.
Now, the Conservative Party intends to hold an online poll to determine the next party leader – and thus the new prime minister – with the ballot closing on October 28.
The contenders for the Tory leadership include former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, House of Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt, and there is also talk that none other than Boris Johnson - Truss’ predecessor who stepped down amid a string of scandals that plagued his cabinet – may join the race as well.
