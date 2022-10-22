https://sputniknews.com/20221022/the-january-6th-committee-targets-trump-after-steve-bannon-gets-sentenced-to-four-months-in-prison-1102518866.html

The January 6th Committee Targets Trump After Steve Bannon Gets Sentenced to Four Months in Prison

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni appointed to form a... 22.10.2022, Sputnik International

The January 6th Committee Targets Trump, after Steve Bannon Gets Sentenced to Four Months in Prison On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni appointed to form a government, and Steve Bannon sentenced to four months in prison.

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | The Process of Drawing a Cartoon, Democrats are Acting Like They are Running Against Trump, and Swing VotersCarter Laren – Co-host of Unsafe Spaces | Book Burning, Tucker Carlson is a National Treasure, and The Feeling of Political LonelinessIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the 2022 midterms, video games have influenced children, and school shootings. Ted explained his opinion on the reasons for school shootings and the blame on the media for violence. Ted spoke about the 2022 midterms and how disconnected the Democrat party has become.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Carter Laren about Amazon banning books, Youtube celebrity, and the importance of the cultural war. Carter spoke about people seeking entertainment for their news and the lack of questioning of core beliefs. Carter commented on the US government pushing Amazon to ban authors and the fight to preserve the First amendment.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

