Syrian Air Defense Shot Down 2 Missiles, 4 Bombs Fired by Israel - Russian Military
2022-10-22T22:32+0000
world
middle east
syria
israel
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Syrian air defense systems destroyed two cruise missiles and four guided bombs launched by Israel's F-16 fighters at the airports of Damascus and Al-Dimas on Friday, Col. Andrei Boldyrev, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Saturday.
"Syria's air defense systems destroyed two cruise missiles and four guided bombs over the course of an air defense battle," Boldyrev said.
The official specified that the attacks were carried out on Friday evening by four Israeli F-16 jets operating from the Golan Heights.
The Israeli aircraft fired four cruise missiles and eight guided bombs in total.
As a result of the strike, a YLC-6M radar of the Syrian military and the runway of the airport in Al-Dimas were destroyed, while military personnel sustained no injuries.