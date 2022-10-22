International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221022/syrian-air-defense-shot-down-2-missiles-4-bombs-fired-by-israel---russian-military-1102538674.html
Syrian Air Defense Shot Down 2 Missiles, 4 Bombs Fired by Israel - Russian Military
Syrian Air Defense Shot Down 2 Missiles, 4 Bombs Fired by Israel - Russian Military
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Syrian air defense systems destroyed two cruise missiles and four guided bombs launched by Israel's F-16 fighters at the airports of... 22.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-22T22:32+0000
2022-10-22T22:32+0000
world
middle east
syria
israel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107100/11/1071001138_0:127:2788:1695_1920x0_80_0_0_cc812d97ef551cc0369f3f078f38238e.jpg
"Syria's air defense systems destroyed two cruise missiles and four guided bombs over the course of an air defense battle," Boldyrev said.The official specified that the attacks were carried out on Friday evening by four Israeli F-16 jets operating from the Golan Heights.The Israeli aircraft fired four cruise missiles and eight guided bombs in total.As a result of the strike, a YLC-6M radar of the Syrian military and the runway of the airport in Al-Dimas were destroyed, while military personnel sustained no injuries.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107100/11/1071001138_180:0:2608:1821_1920x0_80_0_0_2194743db598e2241fc68355fb144bfe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, syria, israel
middle east, syria, israel

Syrian Air Defense Shot Down 2 Missiles, 4 Bombs Fired by Israel - Russian Military

22:32 GMT 22.10.2022
© AP Photo / SANAThis frame grab from a video provided by the Syrian official news agency SANA shows missiles flying into the sky near Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018.
This frame grab from a video provided by the Syrian official news agency SANA shows missiles flying into the sky near Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2022
© AP Photo / SANA
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Syrian air defense systems destroyed two cruise missiles and four guided bombs launched by Israel's F-16 fighters at the airports of Damascus and Al-Dimas on Friday, Col. Andrei Boldyrev, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Saturday.
"Syria's air defense systems destroyed two cruise missiles and four guided bombs over the course of an air defense battle," Boldyrev said.
The official specified that the attacks were carried out on Friday evening by four Israeli F-16 jets operating from the Golan Heights.
The Israeli aircraft fired four cruise missiles and eight guided bombs in total.
As a result of the strike, a YLC-6M radar of the Syrian military and the runway of the airport in Al-Dimas were destroyed, while military personnel sustained no injuries.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала