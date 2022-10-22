https://sputniknews.com/20221022/syrian-air-defense-shot-down-2-missiles-4-bombs-fired-by-israel---russian-military-1102538674.html

Syrian Air Defense Shot Down 2 Missiles, 4 Bombs Fired by Israel - Russian Military

Syrian Air Defense Shot Down 2 Missiles, 4 Bombs Fired by Israel - Russian Military

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Syrian air defense systems destroyed two cruise missiles and four guided bombs launched by Israel's F-16 fighters at the airports of... 22.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-22T22:32+0000

2022-10-22T22:32+0000

2022-10-22T22:32+0000

world

middle east

syria

israel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107100/11/1071001138_0:127:2788:1695_1920x0_80_0_0_cc812d97ef551cc0369f3f078f38238e.jpg

"Syria's air defense systems destroyed two cruise missiles and four guided bombs over the course of an air defense battle," Boldyrev said.The official specified that the attacks were carried out on Friday evening by four Israeli F-16 jets operating from the Golan Heights.The Israeli aircraft fired four cruise missiles and eight guided bombs in total.As a result of the strike, a YLC-6M radar of the Syrian military and the runway of the airport in Al-Dimas were destroyed, while military personnel sustained no injuries.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

middle east, syria, israel