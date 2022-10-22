https://sputniknews.com/20221022/rnc-sues-google-alleges-campaign-email-filtering-1102531858.html

RNC Sues Google, Alleges Campaign Email Filtering

RNC Sues Google, Alleges Campaign Email Filtering

A Google spokesperson responded that they merely “continue to work to maximize email deliverability while minimizing unwanted spam.” 22.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-22T12:59+0000

2022-10-22T12:59+0000

2022-10-22T12:59+0000

americas

us

google

republican national committee (rnc)

lawsuit

email

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0f/1082086475_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f0f9489dd6a376befc72818c6e11c8a8.jpg

The US Republican National Committee is trying to sue tech giant Google in a US court, Axios has reported.The lawsuit, filed in the US district court in California, alleges that Google’s actions resulted in millions of RNC campaign emails ending up in the spam folders of Gmail service users.The RNC further argued that the timing of Google’s “filtering” is “particularly damning”.This development comes as Google launched a program last month aimed at keeping campaign emails out of spam, the media outlet noted, pointing out that the RNC criticized the program that allegedly “doesn't help enough with political email filtering”.Meanwhile, Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda insisted that the company does not filter emails “based on political affiliation”."Gmail’s spam filters reflect users’ actions,” he stated. “We provide training and guidelines to campaigns, we recently launched an FEC-approved pilot for political senders, and we continue to work to maximize email deliverability while minimizing unwanted spam.”

https://sputniknews.com/20221018/google-permanently-suspends-youtube-accounts-of-russian-federation-council-1102001108.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

us, google, republican national committee (rnc), lawsuit, email