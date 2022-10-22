Protesters Warn Outsiders Not to Meddle in Ethiopia's Tigray Standoff
© AFP 2022 / AMANUEL SILESHIPeople gather in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on October 22, 2022 during a demonstration in support of Ethiopia armed forces
A deadly civilian conflict between the Ethiopian government and Tigray People's Liberation Front rebels has been persisting since 2020. At the time, Addis Ababa launched an anti-terror operation in response to the rebels’ attack on a government military base.
Scores of people took to the streets across Ethiopia on Saturday to voice protest against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and what they described as interference by outsiders in the country’s internal affairs.
In the capital Addis Ababa, some protesters were seen carrying banners, which accused the US of disrespecting Ethiopia’s sovereignty, while other demonstrators reproached the TPLF’s fugitive leaders.
People gather in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on October 22, 2022 during a demonstration in support of Ethiopia armed forces.
Referring to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Deputy Mayor of Addis Ababa Jantirar Abay told the AP news agency that they are “keen to assure the world that we are always by his side and support the government’s call for our sovereignty”.
“We oppose any threat and interference to the unity of Ethiopia and we ask the interfering countries to stop,” Abay stressed.
A man holds a placard reading in French "there cannot be two parallel armies in a soverain state" as he join others gathering in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on October 22, 2022 during a demonstration in support of Ethiopia armed forces.
The deputy mayor spoke after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Friday that Washington welcomes the announcement of peace talks led by the African Union between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF that same day.
“In advance of next week’s talks, we reiterate our call on the parties to immediately cease all hostilities and for the Ethiopian National Defense Force and Eritrean Defense Forces to immediately halt their joint military offensive and ensure civilians are protected,” Blinken said.
This was preceded by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announcing that the United Nations fully supports the African Union’s calls for an immediate halt to the conflict in northern Ethiopia on Monday.
“The United Nations is ready to support the African Union in every way possible to end this nightmare for the Ethiopian people. We need the urgent resumption of talks towards an effective, lasting, political settlement,” Guterres said.
The remarks followed African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat calling for an “immediate, unconditional ceasefire and the resumption of humanitarian services” in the conflict-torn Ethiopian region.
Ethiopia has been struggling with a violent internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused the TPLF of attacking its military base and launched an anti-terrorist operation in the region. After TPLF rebels seized the city of Mekelle, the administrative regional center, in June 2021, the government declared an unconditional ceasefire.
Shortly after, however, rebels launched a new offensive and took control of the southern part of Tigray and the neighboring Amhara region. A new truce was reached in March 2022, when Ethiopian authorities announced the introduction of an indefinite truce for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Tigray. In June, Ethiopia’s prime minister announced the creation of a committee for negotiations with the TPLF.
The ongoing conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions of people, and caused a dire humanitarian crisis across the country.