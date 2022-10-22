International
LIVE: Germans Rally in Berlin to Protest Energy Crisis Measures
World
Montenegro's Parliament Votes to Sack Pro-EU Foreign and Defense Ministers
Montenegro's Parliament Votes to Sack Pro-EU Foreign and Defense Ministers
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Montenegrin Foreign Minister Ranko Krivokapic and Defense Minister Rasko Konjevic were removed from office on Saturday in a legislative... 22.10.2022
Montenegro's Parliament Votes to Sack Pro-EU Foreign and Defense Ministers

10:36 GMT 22.10.2022
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Montenegrin Foreign Minister Ranko Krivokapic and Defense Minister Rasko Konjevic were removed from office on Saturday in a legislative ouster initiated by Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic, building on a political crisis that has been going on in Montenegro for over a year ago now.
Krivokapic and Konjevic head Montenegro's Social Democratic Party (SDP), a long-time partner of President Milo Dukanovic's Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS). They took office in April following a cabinet overhaul, and have since repeatedly entered confrontation with the prime minister on such issues as fight against corruption, the status of Serbian Orthodox Church (SPC) and relations with Serbia.
Following an hours-long debate late into the night, 41 out of 81 members of parliament voted for the resignation of Krivokapic and Konjevic. The SDP and DPS, as well as other supporters of the two ministers, did not participate in the vote.
Milan Knezevic, head of the Parliamentary Board for Defence and Security, and his allies from the opposition Democratic Front alliance called for the forming of a new government by November.
At the same time, the Montenegrin lawmakers once again failed to reach a quorum for the election of judges of the Constitutional Court, responsible for the resolution of disputes at the municipal elections coming up on Sunday.
The Russian foreign ministry said on October 14 that Krivokapic and Konjevic have been denied entry to Russia in response to Podgorica's decision to expel Russian diplomats. Krivokapic stated that it was an honor for him to be banned entry to Russia along with his NATO allies from the leadership of the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.
