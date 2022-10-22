https://sputniknews.com/20221022/losing-everything-in-catastrophic-floods-in-nigeria-survivor-struggles-to-rebuild-life-1102526105.html

John Ayotodi grew up in a house built by his father in a village in the Niger Delta in Nigeria. After his father passed away, he continued to live in the same house even after he got married and had two children. As his family got bigger, he had been trying to save money and build a new house.Unfortunately, when the heavy floods swept through Nigeria in recent months, Ayotodi’s plan to build a new dream home for his family was completely crushed.Ayotodi, his wife and their two children had to run out of their home in the middle of the night when his village became flooded last month.As the water level was rising so fast in his village, Ayotodi and his family had to take a boat to evacuate to a safe area.Dam in CameroonAccording to official figures, over 600 people have been killed and more than 1.3 million have been displaced in Nigeria as the country battled one of the worst floods in over a decade.In addition to excessive rainfall in some regions in Nigeria, the release of water from the Lagdo Dam in neighboring Cameroon also made the flooding much more difficult to handle.During an emergency technical meeting on the flooding in Nigeria last month, Mustapha Ahmed, director-general of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), stressed the impact of the water released by Cameroon, local media The Cable reported at the time.Ayotodi said his village did not experience a lot of rainfall before the floods came all of a sudden.No Money for TricycleAfter fleeing from their village, Ayotodi, his wife and two children relocated to the city of Lagos in western Nigeria.As Ayotodi lost everything he had in the heavy floods, he didn’t have money to keep his wife and children with him.Before the recent floods swept away all of his family’s belongings, Ayotodi had already faced financial difficulties because of the COVID-19 pandemic.Unfortunately, after losing everything in the floods, it’s impossible for Ayotodi and his family to return to their village to try to rebuild their life.Desperately trying to find a new job to support his family, Ayotodi hopes to raise enough money to buy a tricycle to work in the transportation business again.However, the price tag for the tricycle seems to be an astronomical figure for Ayotodi, who just lost everything he had in the floods.Although the Nigerian authorities have been organizing disaster relief efforts nationwide to provide food and other basic necessities to displaced victims, Ayotodi understood it was impossible to rely on the government to start over a new life for his family.Ayotodi said he hoped that he could find someone who could offer him the financial support to buy a tricycle, which would allow him to earn money for his family.

