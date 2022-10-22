LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Alerts Reported Across Ukraine

Russian Military Completes Construction of New Water Pipeline in LPR

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that it has completed the construction of a new water pipeline to the city of Rovenky in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR).

The ministry announced the construction of an over 40 kilometers (25 miles) long pipeline in the LPR in July to supply drinking water from the city of Molodogvardeysk.

Before the construction of the new pipeline, water used to be supplied to Rovenky from the Molodogvardeysk pumping station. The new pipeline will provide residents with a constant water supply.