LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Alerts Reported Across Ukraine

General Sergei Surovikin, commander of all units in the special military operation zone in Ukraine, explained earlier this week that the situation in the area of Russia's op remains tense, as Ukrainian forces continue to attack Russian positions.
Air raid alerts sounded in several Ukrainian regions on Saturday morning, local media reported.
Russia launched airstrikes against Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure on October 10, two days after the deadly terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which was plotted and carried out by the Ukrainian special services.
Earlier this week, President Vladimir Putin signed decrees on the introduction of martial law in four new subjects of the Russian Federation - the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, which recently joined Russia following referendums.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
05:39 GMT 22.10.2022
Explosions Reported in City of Dnepropetrovsk
05:02 GMT 22.10.2022
Russian Military Completes Construction of New Water Pipeline in LPR
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that it has completed the construction of a new water pipeline to the city of Rovenky in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR).
The ministry announced the construction of an over 40 kilometers (25 miles) long pipeline in the LPR in July to supply drinking water from the city of Molodogvardeysk.
Before the construction of the new pipeline, water used to be supplied to Rovenky from the Molodogvardeysk pumping station. The new pipeline will provide residents with a constant water supply.
04:58 GMT 22.10.2022
Ukrainian Media Report Air Raid Sirens in Kiev, Several Regions
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Air raid sirens sounded in several Ukrainian regions, including Sumy, Chernigov, Poltava and Kharkov on Saturday morning, media report.
Air raid sirens also sounded in Kiev, the city administration said. Power outages were also reported in the city.