https://sputniknews.com/20221022/italys-newly-appointed-foreign-minister-makes-first-phone-call-to-ukraines-kuleba-1102538971.html

Italy’s Newly Appointed Foreign Minister Makes First Phone Call to Ukraine’s Kuleba

Italy’s Newly Appointed Foreign Minister Makes First Phone Call to Ukraine’s Kuleba

ROME (Sputnik) - Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani held phone talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba soon after his appointment. 22.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-22T22:48+0000

2022-10-22T22:48+0000

2022-10-22T22:48+0000

world

europe

italy

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105195/56/1051955610_0:578:3256:2410_1920x0_80_0_0_cd754043ee91f59eb50d411715fd107e.jpg

Italy’s new prime minister and leader of Brothers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, announced the composition of her government on Friday.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).Putin told Russia's Security Council on October 10 that Russia had launched retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.

https://sputniknews.com/20221021/italys-m5s-leader-urges-against-new-arms-deliveries-to-ukraine-1102487609.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

europe, italy, ukraine