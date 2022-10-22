International
Italy’s Newly Appointed Foreign Minister Makes First Phone Call to Ukraine’s Kuleba
Italy’s Newly Appointed Foreign Minister Makes First Phone Call to Ukraine’s Kuleba
ROME (Sputnik) - Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani held phone talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba soon after his appointment. 22.10.2022, Sputnik International
Italy's new prime minister and leader of Brothers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, announced the composition of her government on Friday.
22:48 GMT 22.10.2022
© AP Photo / Jean-Francois BadiasAntonio Tajani acknowledges applauses after being elected European Parliament President at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017
Antonio Tajani acknowledges applauses after being elected European Parliament President at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2022
© AP Photo / Jean-Francois Badias
International
India
ROME (Sputnik) - Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani held phone talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba soon after his appointment.
Italy’s new prime minister and leader of Brothers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, announced the composition of her government on Friday.
"My first phone call upon entering the @ItalyMFA_int was to Ukrainian Foreign Minister @DmytroKuleba. I reaffirmed Italy's full support to Ukraine in defense of freedom and against Russian invasion. There will be no peace without justice. And justice means Ukraine's independence," Tajani said on social media on Saturday.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.
The Soviet-era 9K79 Tochka-U SRBM system, currently the mainstay of the Ukrainian army's missile systems. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2022
World
Italy's M5S Leader Conte Urges Against New Arms Deliveries to Ukraine
Yesterday, 07:10 GMT
On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.
Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).
Putin told Russia's Security Council on October 10 that Russia had launched retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.
