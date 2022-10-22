International
LIVE: Germans Rally in Berlin to Protest Energy Crisis Measures
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Sputnik is live from Berlin, where protesters hold a rally as part of nationwide demonstrations against German energy policies. Similar events are also being held in Dresden, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hanover, Stuttgart, and other cities.The event is called "Solidarity through the crisis: create social security and end fossil dependencies", and it opposes the measures against the energy crisis by the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz. People are discontented with soaring energy prices and economic slowdown, demanding more support from authorities.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
10:10 GMT 22.10.2022
Europe is facing a severe energy crisis, with electricity bills skyrocketing after the EU decided to impose sanctions against Russia, resulting in supply chain disruption and lack of fuel.
Sputnik is live from Berlin, where protesters hold a rally as part of nationwide demonstrations against German energy policies. Similar events are also being held in Dresden, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hanover, Stuttgart, and other cities.
The event is called "Solidarity through the crisis: create social security and end fossil dependencies", and it opposes the measures against the energy crisis by the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz. People are discontented with soaring energy prices and economic slowdown, demanding more support from authorities.
