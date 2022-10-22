https://sputniknews.com/20221022/at-least-15-killed-40-injured-in-bus-accident-in-india-days-ahead-of-diwali-1102523336.html
At Least 15 Killed, 40 Injured in Bus Accident in India Days Ahead of Diwali
At Least 15 Killed, 40 Injured in Bus Accident in India Days Ahead of Diwali
It is reported that India records more than 400,000 road accidents every year. In 2021, over 155,000 people lost their lives in road accidents, while in 2020... 22.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-22T06:20+0000
2022-10-22T06:20+0000
2022-10-22T06:20+0000
india
madhya pradesh
uttar pradesh
yogi adityanath
road accident
bus
bus accident
bus accident
truck crash
compensation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105660/74/1056607482_0:447:4928:3219_1920x0_80_0_0_929e6be0265118e7401cab7cbfcda790.jpg
At least 15 people died while 40 others were injured after a bus carrying around 100 passengers collided with a stationary truck in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh state late last night.Navneet Bhasin, the district's Superintendent of Police (SP), told media that most individuals traveling on the bus were Uttar Pradesh residents, and were heading home to celebrate the festival of Diwali with their families.Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, will be celebrated on Monday."The bus was moving behind a truck and that truck collided with another truck coming from the opposite direction, and as it stopped following the collision the bus rammed into it. Front rows of the bus, including the entire cabin area, were crushed. Police teams rushed to the spot and injured were shifted to hospital in the quickest possible time," Bhasin told reporters.Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh State Chief Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the accident and announced that ₹200,000 (over $2,420) each would be given to the families of the deceased. Those who have been critically injured will be compensated with ₹50,000 (over $600) each.Adityanath's Madhya Pradesh counterpart, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, shared his anguish over the tragic accident. Chauhan further stated that the critically injured were being treated free of cost at Rewa Medical College while arrangements were being made to send the mortal remains of the dead to the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh state.
madhya pradesh
uttar pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105660/74/1056607482_555:0:4928:3280_1920x0_80_0_0_dbd51974141720508296f98c037b827e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
madhya pradesh, uttar pradesh, yogi adityanath, road accident, bus, bus accident, bus accident, truck crash, compensation, compensation, diwali
madhya pradesh, uttar pradesh, yogi adityanath, road accident, bus, bus accident, bus accident, truck crash, compensation, compensation, diwali
At Least 15 Killed, 40 Injured in Bus Accident in India Days Ahead of Diwali
It is reported that India records more than 400,000 road accidents every year. In 2021, over 155,000 people lost their lives in road accidents, while in 2020, the number of deaths stood at 133,000.
At least 15 people died while 40 others were injured after a bus carrying around 100 passengers collided with a stationary truck in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh state
late last night.
Navneet Bhasin, the district's Superintendent of Police (SP), told media that most individuals traveling on the bus were Uttar Pradesh residents, and were heading home to celebrate the festival of Diwali with their families.
Diwali
, also known as the festival of lights, will be celebrated on Monday.
"The bus was moving behind a truck and that truck collided with another truck coming from the opposite direction, and as it stopped following the collision the bus rammed into it. Front rows of the bus, including the entire cabin area, were crushed. Police teams rushed to the spot and injured were shifted to hospital in the quickest possible time," Bhasin told reporters.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh State Chief Yogi Adityanath
expressed grief over the accident and announced that ₹200,000 (over $2,420) each would be given to the families of the deceased. Those who have been critically injured will be compensated with ₹50,000 (over $600) each.
Adityanath's Madhya Pradesh counterpart, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, shared his anguish over the tragic accident.
"The sad news was received about the accident of a passenger bus going from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur in Rewa. I pay my tributes to the departed souls in this extremely heartbreaking incident," Chauhan tweeted.
Chauhan further stated that the critically injured were being treated free of cost at Rewa Medical College while arrangements were being made to send the mortal remains of the dead to the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh state.