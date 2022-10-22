International
5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Southwest China
5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Southwest China
BEIJING (Sputnik) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 occurred in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan on Saturday, the China Earthquake Networks... 22.10.2022, Sputnik International
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/16/1102523565_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a97e613586a7a2c701e2bf7b6648214b.jpg
The quake was recorded at 13:17 p.m. local time (05.17 GMT) in the Luding County of the Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture. The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 12 kilometers (7.4 miles).There is no official information about casualties or any property damage.Sichuan Province is one of the most seismic regions in China, where earthquakes occur regularly. In May 2008, the strongest earthquake in recent decades with magnitude 8 occurred there. At that time, 87,150 people died or went missing, 374,000 were injured and millions of people were left homeless. The economic damage exceeded 1 trillion yuan ($149.5 billion).On September 5, Luding county was hit by an earthquake of a magnitude of 6.8, as a result of which more than 270 private houses and public buildings collapsed, more than 13,000 private houses were damaged, several settlements were left without electricity, infrastructure facilities were damaged, including the roadbed on several highways. At least 93 people died as a result of the earthquake.
5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Southwest China

06:26 GMT 22.10.2022
This photo taken on September 8, 2022 shows paramilitary police officers and rescuers carrying supplies following a 6.6-magnitude earthquake on September 5, in Shimian county, Yaan city, in China's southwestern Sichuan province.
This photo taken on September 8, 2022 shows paramilitary police officers and rescuers carrying supplies following a 6.6-magnitude earthquake on September 5, in Shimian county, Yaan city, in China's southwestern Sichuan province. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / -
International
India
BEIJING (Sputnik) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 occurred in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan on Saturday, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said.
The quake was recorded at 13:17 p.m. local time (05.17 GMT) in the Luding County of the Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture. The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 12 kilometers (7.4 miles).
There is no official information about casualties or any property damage.
Sichuan Province is one of the most seismic regions in China, where earthquakes occur regularly. In May 2008, the strongest earthquake in recent decades with magnitude 8 occurred there. At that time, 87,150 people died or went missing, 374,000 were injured and millions of people were left homeless. The economic damage exceeded 1 trillion yuan ($149.5 billion).
A man walks past a damaged building after a 6.6-magnitude earthquake in Luding county, Ganzi Prefecture in China's southwestern Sichuan province on September 6, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2022
World
Death Toll From Earthquake in China's Sichuan Province Exceeds 80, State Media Report
8 September, 07:33 GMT
On September 5, Luding county was hit by an earthquake of a magnitude of 6.8, as a result of which more than 270 private houses and public buildings collapsed, more than 13,000 private houses were damaged, several settlements were left without electricity, infrastructure facilities were damaged, including the roadbed on several highways. At least 93 people died as a result of the earthquake.
