Why Waking Up During Winter Can Be Hard & How to Deal With It
As winter draws closer and closer, daytime becomes shorter and for some, it becomes increasingly difficult to get up in the morning while it is still dark outside.“Bright light is the most powerful time cue for influencing the circadian rhythm,” Neil Kline, a sleep physician with the American Sleep Association, said as quoted by Popular Science, explaining that light passing through one’s eyes sends a signal to the part of the brain involved in controlling the sleep-wake cycle.Fortunately, there are several handy tips that may help those who struggle to wake up on time during the winter, the media outlet notes.For example, waking up and going to bed at the same time every day may be a good idea, as one’s body becomes accustomed to waking up at a particular time of day.Having at least eight hours of sleep and refraining from drinking too much alcohol before sleep, along with maintaining a regular exercise regimen, could also improve things.Finally, there are plenty of devices out there that can make waking up easier, such as automatic coffee makers that can be programmed to start brewing before alarm goes off so that you literally wake up and smell the coffee, and “wake-up lights” that can simulate a sunrise, the media outlet points out.Giving oneself something to look forward to after waking up, such as a good breakfast, may also make one more eager to get out of bed in the morning.
As winter draws closer and closer, daytime becomes shorter and for some, it becomes increasingly difficult to get up in the morning while it is still dark outside.
“Bright light is the most powerful time cue for influencing the circadian rhythm,” Neil Kline, a sleep physician with the American Sleep Association, said as quoted by Popular Science, explaining that light passing through one’s eyes sends a signal to the part of the brain involved in controlling the sleep-wake cycle.
Fortunately, there are several handy tips that may help those who struggle to wake up on time during the winter, the media outlet notes.
For example, waking up and going to bed at the same time every day may be a good idea, as one’s body becomes accustomed to waking up at a particular time of day.
“One of the most valuable actions that we can do to promote maintaining healthy sleep hygiene is to keep a regular schedule,” said Kline.
Having at least eight hours of sleep and refraining from drinking too much alcohol before sleep, along with maintaining a regular exercise regimen, could also improve things.
Finally, there are plenty of devices out there that can make waking up easier, such as automatic coffee makers that can be programmed to start brewing before alarm goes off so that you literally wake up and smell the coffee, and “wake-up lights” that can simulate a sunrise, the media outlet points out.
Giving oneself something to look forward to after waking up, such as a good breakfast, may also make one more eager to get out of bed in the morning.