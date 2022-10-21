https://sputniknews.com/20221021/venezuelan-opposition-parties-reportedly-weighing-plans-to-oust-interim-figure-juan-guaido-1102482168.html

Venezuelan Opposition Parties Reportedly Weighing Plans to Oust 'Interim' Figure Juan Guaido

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Venezuelan opposition political parties are discussing plans to oust the current opposition leader Juan Guaido, the Financial Times... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International

The alliance of Venezuelan opposition parties decided to move on without US-backed Guaido as their so-called "interim president," the report said on Thursday, citing a senior member in one of Venezuela's opposition parties.Guaido could be removed from his role as the Venezuelan opposition leader within the next two weeks, the report said.A majority of the opposition parties believe that Guaido and his government are at odds with reality in Venezuela, the report added.Three of the four major opposition parties in the alliance that backed the decision to oust Guaido include Primero Justicia, Accion Democratica and Un Nuevo Tiempo.Earlier this year, Guaido made headline news after a group of demonstrators had ambushed him at a restaurant in Venezuela's Cojedes state and proceeded to fling several chairs in his direction. At the time, the politico had announced that he was in the area as part of his initiative to "consolidate unity" and "defeat" the Maduro administration.Guaido initially began making the international news circuit in early 2019, when the Trump administration backed him as the "interim" leader of the South American country amid hostilities against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. However, US efforts to install Guaido ultimately proved a failure and saw the opposition figure fall into political irrelevance.

