Truss Out, Mississippi Drying Up, Turkey and Greece Lock Horns

Truss Out, Mississippi Drying Up, Turkey and Greece Lock Horns

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has resigned, record low levels in the Mississippi River, and record high turnout for Georgia early voting.

Truss Out, Mississippi Drying Up, Turkey and Greece Lock Horns UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has resigned, record low levels in the Mississippi River, and record high turnout for Georgia early voting.

Dr. Kenneth Surin, political and foreign affairs analyst and professor emeritus of literature and professor of religion and critical theory at Duke University, joins Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss, the candidates who could replace her, and the ongoing political turmoil in the United Kingdom.Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News journalist and analyst, discusses his recent experience in the Donbass, Israel’s refusal to share Iron Dome technology with Ukraine, and how long the US will give a blank check to the Kiev regime.Farmer and civil rights activist John Boyd, founder and president of the non-profit National Black Farmers Association, discusses his class action lawsuit against the US federal government, the promises the US Department of Agriculture has made and broken to Black farmers, and the USDA’s long history of discrimination against farmers of color.Guy McPherson, professor emeritus of natural resources and ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Arizona, discusses the drying of the Mississippi River and what it foretells, the cancelation of Alaska’s winter snow crab season, and the common drivers of climate change and unsustainable harvest practices across the board.Veteran war journalist Elijah Mangier discusses allegations that electronics are being smuggled to Russia, Turkey’s increasingly strange role in NATO, rising tensions in the Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece, the complicated political reemergence of Silvio Berlusconi, and the global rearmament being driven by the conflict in Ukraine.The Misfits also discuss key midterm races, US President Joe Biden’s lack of popularity on the campaign trail, Anne Sacoolas’ guilty plea in the death of Harry Dunn, and brain eating amoebas.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

