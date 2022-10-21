https://sputniknews.com/20221021/syrian-air-defenses-activated-amid-enemy-attack-over-damascus---state-media-1102516901.html
Syrian Air Defenses Activated Amid Enemy Attack Over Damascus - State Media
Syrian forces activated air defense systems late Friday after detecting "hostile targets" over Damascus, state media has reported.The Syrian Arab News Agency reported that explosions could be heard, adding that strikes were allegedly being executed by Israeli forces.The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has stated that the targeted areas appered to include military sites.No casualties or structural damages have been reported yet.The latest spate of strikes on Damascus comes months after similar measures were taken in August and September, when airstrikes targeted the Damascus airport. Earlier reports indicated that said strikes killed at least five Syrian soldiers.Although Israel has yet to comment on the Friday developments, it has previously stated airstrikes have been carried out to stamp out terroristic behavior by Iran-backed forces, and effectively preventing attacks against Israel.
20:17 GMT 21.10.2022 (Updated: 20:44 GMT 21.10.2022)
Israeli F-16s previously deployed a series of missile attacks in Syria in late August, dropping some four cruise missiles and 16 guided aerial bombs, according to the Russian military. The August strike led to damages on warehouses belonging to the Syrian Science Center.
Syrian forces activated air defense systems late Friday after detecting "hostile targets" over Damascus, state media has reported.
The Syrian Arab News Agency reported that explosions could be heard, adding that strikes were allegedly being executed by Israeli forces.
The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has stated that the targeted areas appered to include military sites.
No casualties or structural damages have been reported yet.
The latest spate of strikes on Damascus comes months after similar measures were taken in August and September, when airstrikes targeted the Damascus airport. Earlier reports indicated that said strikes killed at least five Syrian soldiers.
Although Israel has yet to comment on the Friday developments, it has previously stated airstrikes have been carried out to stamp out terroristic behavior by Iran-backed forces, and effectively preventing attacks against Israel.