International
Breaking News: Syrian Air Defenses Activated Amid Enemy Attack Over Damascus - State Media
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221021/syrian-air-defenses-activated-amid-enemy-attack-over-damascus---state-media-1102516901.html
Syrian Air Defenses Activated Amid Enemy Attack Over Damascus - State Media
Syrian Air Defenses Activated Amid Enemy Attack Over Damascus - State Media
Israeli F-16s previously deployed a series of missile attacks in Syria in late August, dropping some four cruise missiles and 16 guided aerial bombs, according... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-21T20:17+0000
2022-10-21T20:44+0000
world
syria
damascus
air defense system
state media
syrian arab news agency (sana)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png
Syrian forces activated air defense systems late Friday after detecting "hostile targets" over Damascus, state media has reported.The Syrian Arab News Agency reported that explosions could be heard, adding that strikes were allegedly being executed by Israeli forces.The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has stated that the targeted areas appered to include military sites.No casualties or structural damages have been reported yet.The latest spate of strikes on Damascus comes months after similar measures were taken in August and September, when airstrikes targeted the Damascus airport. Earlier reports indicated that said strikes killed at least five Syrian soldiers.Although Israel has yet to comment on the Friday developments, it has previously stated airstrikes have been carried out to stamp out terroristic behavior by Iran-backed forces, and effectively preventing attacks against Israel.
https://sputniknews.com/20220826/israeli-f-16s-missile-attack-damages-syrian-science-center-1100043678.html
damascus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_140:0:860:540_1920x0_80_0_0_5f950b471719475aa070f676a630f7f3.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
syria, damascus, air defense system, state media, syrian arab news agency (sana)
syria, damascus, air defense system, state media, syrian arab news agency (sana)

Syrian Air Defenses Activated Amid Enemy Attack Over Damascus - State Media

20:17 GMT 21.10.2022 (Updated: 20:44 GMT 21.10.2022)
© SputnikBreaking News
Breaking News - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Being updated
Israeli F-16s previously deployed a series of missile attacks in Syria in late August, dropping some four cruise missiles and 16 guided aerial bombs, according to the Russian military. The August strike led to damages on warehouses belonging to the Syrian Science Center.
Syrian forces activated air defense systems late Friday after detecting "hostile targets" over Damascus, state media has reported.
The Syrian Arab News Agency reported that explosions could be heard, adding that strikes were allegedly being executed by Israeli forces.
The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has stated that the targeted areas appered to include military sites.
No casualties or structural damages have been reported yet.
A Rampage supersonic stand-off air-to-surface missile being launched from an F-16 multirole combat aircraft - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2022
World
Israeli F-16 Missile Attack Damages Syrian Science Center
26 August, 19:14 GMT
The latest spate of strikes on Damascus comes months after similar measures were taken in August and September, when airstrikes targeted the Damascus airport. Earlier reports indicated that said strikes killed at least five Syrian soldiers.
Although Israel has yet to comment on the Friday developments, it has previously stated airstrikes have been carried out to stamp out terroristic behavior by Iran-backed forces, and effectively preventing attacks against Israel.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала