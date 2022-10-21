https://sputniknews.com/20221021/supreme-court-dumps-plea-of-man-seeking-his-appointment-as-president-of-india-1102503166.html

Supreme Court Dumps Plea of Man Seeking His Appointment as President of India

Supreme Court Dumps Plea of Man Seeking His Appointment as President of India

The Supreme Court of India has been flooded with unusual petitions in recent times. Just this week, the apex court dismissed a plea that sought an... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-21T13:11+0000

2022-10-21T13:11+0000

2022-10-21T13:11+0000

india

supreme court of india

plea

petition

petition

court

court

allegations

allegations

president

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095288991_0:95:1280:815_1920x0_80_0_0_02a88df75e3d6170c0ac8a60f254db16.jpg

The Supreme Court on Friday turned down an environmentalist's plea seeking directions from the court to be appointed as the President of India.On hearing the matter, a bench of incoming chief justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Hima Kohli termed the plea as s "frivolous" and "scurrilous" demand, criticizing the petitioner for obscuring the due process of the court.In the petition, the man named Kishore Jagannath Sawant claimed ambitions of contesting the polls for the presidential post, complaining that he wasn't allowed to do so.As expected, Justice Chandrachud wasn't impressed with the allegations levied on the highest constitutional authority of the country."You have no right to file frivolous petitions. You can stand outside on the road and give a speech, but you cannot come to court and occupy public time in such petitions," the court concluded.In the last presidential polls held in July this year, Droupadi Murmu was elected as the 15th President of India. She took over from Ram Nath Kovind, who occupied the chair from 2017 to 2022.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

supreme court of india, plea, petition, petition, court, court, allegations, allegations, president, president, president, president