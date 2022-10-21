https://sputniknews.com/20221021/supreme-court-dumps-plea-of-man-seeking-his-appointment-as-president-of-india-1102503166.html
Supreme Court Dumps Plea of Man Seeking His Appointment as President of India
The Supreme Court on Friday turned down an environmentalist's plea seeking directions from the court to be appointed as the President of India.On hearing the matter, a bench of incoming chief justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Hima Kohli termed the plea as s "frivolous" and "scurrilous" demand, criticizing the petitioner for obscuring the due process of the court.In the petition, the man named Kishore Jagannath Sawant claimed ambitions of contesting the polls for the presidential post, complaining that he wasn't allowed to do so.As expected, Justice Chandrachud wasn't impressed with the allegations levied on the highest constitutional authority of the country."You have no right to file frivolous petitions. You can stand outside on the road and give a speech, but you cannot come to court and occupy public time in such petitions," the court concluded.In the last presidential polls held in July this year, Droupadi Murmu was elected as the 15th President of India. She took over from Ram Nath Kovind, who occupied the chair from 2017 to 2022.
The Supreme Court of India has been flooded with unusual petitions in recent times. Just this week, the apex court dismissed a plea that sought an investigation into the origins of the Taj Mahal, labeling it a "publicity interest litigation".
The Supreme Court on Friday turned down an environmentalist's plea seeking directions from the court to be appointed as the President of India.
On hearing the matter, a bench of incoming chief justice D.Y. Chandrachud
and Hima Kohli termed the plea as s "frivolous" and "scurrilous" demand, criticizing the petitioner for obscuring the due process of the court.
"The petition is frivolous and an abuse of the process of the court. The allegations made against the highest constitutional office are without any sense of responsibility and expunged from the record," the Court said.
In the petition, the man named Kishore Jagannath Sawant claimed ambitions of contesting the polls for the presidential post, complaining that he wasn't allowed to do so.
As expected, Justice Chandrachud wasn't impressed with the allegations levied on the highest constitutional authority of the country.
"What kind of scurrilous allegations have you raised against the President of India?," he asked Sawant, remarking that the man was free to give speeches on the road but cannot make a mockery of the court by filing such frivolous pleas.
"You have no right to file frivolous petitions. You can stand outside on the road and give a speech, but you cannot come to court and occupy public time in such petitions," the court concluded.
In the last presidential polls held in July this year, Droupadi Murmu was elected
as the 15th President of India. She took over from Ram Nath Kovind, who occupied the chair from 2017 to 2022.