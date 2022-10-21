Russian Olympic Committee to Sign Cooperation Memorandum With South Africa, Peru, Mali
The General Assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) began on October 19. The agenda included the election of the organization's leaders. Robin Mitchell, who has been a senior vice president since 2018, was elected the organization's president with 97.25% of the vote.
The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) plans to sign a memorandum of cooperation with the National Olympic Committees (NOC) of South Africa, Mali and Peru, the head of the organization, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, said in his Telegram channel.
The ANOC General Assembly is currently being held in Seoul until October 21.
"With colleagues from the NOCs of South Africa, Mali and Peru, we are preparing to sign memorandums of cooperation. In particular, more and more NOCs are interested in our capabilities in education and coach trainings," Pozdnyakov wrote.
Pozdnyakov suggested not "wasting time on formalities" and moving on to the practical implementation of what was discussed during the working meetings "as soon as possible."
The ROC's head pointed out that the ROC is expanding the number of its "partners and friends," elaborating that on October 20 only he met with the NOCs of several countries, including the Republic of Korea, South Africa, Mali, Mauritania, Namibia and Peru.
The ANOC General Assembly was founded during the Constitutive General Assembly in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in June 1979 and is an annual event that aims to strengthen relationships between NOCs and the Olympic Family. The association brings together participants from Africa, America, Asia, Europe and Oceania.
In late February, due to the escalating situation in and around Ukraine, the IOC recommended that international sports federations not allow Russian or Belarusian athletes to compete. A number of international federations barred Russians and Belarusians from competing under their auspices and canceled competitions in Russia. Other federations permitted athletes from both countries to take part in competitions if they maintained a neutral status.
In December 2019, The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) imposed sanctions against RUSADA, Russia's national anti-doping agency, accusing Russian athletes of using doping. The sanctions prohibited Russia from hosting major international sport events, such as the Olympics and world championships, along with flying its flag and playing the national anthem at such events.