https://sputniknews.com/20221021/russian-defense-minister-shoigu-us-secretary-of-defense-austin-discuss-situation-in-ukraine-1102513919.html

Russian Defense Minister Shoigu, US Secretary of Defense Austin Discuss Situation in Ukraine

Russian Defense Minister Shoigu, US Secretary of Defense Austin Discuss Situation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the situation in Ukraine by phone with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, the Russian Defense... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-21T15:16+0000

2022-10-21T15:16+0000

2022-10-21T17:16+0000

russia

russia

us

russian defense ministry

sergei shoigu

pentagon

lloyd austin

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101031266_0:33:1342:789_1920x0_80_0_0_ab0e4df2a66b755ba50d3166af1cc0c4.jpg

"On October 21, 2022, a phone conversation was held between Russian Defense Minister Gen. of the Army Sergei Shoigu, and the Secretary of Defense of the United States of America, Lloyd Austin. Topical issues of international security, including the situation in Ukraine, were discussed," the ministry said.According to the Pentagon, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in a call with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu emphasized the importance of keeping lines of communication between the two countries open amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.“On October 21, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke by phone with Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu. Secretary Austin emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication amid the ongoing war against Ukraine,” the department said in a press release.A call with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was initiated by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and provided a good chance for the two top military officials to connect amid tensions arising from the conflict in Ukraine, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said."Today provided a good opportunity to connect," Singh said during a press briefing when asked about the talks. "Secretary Austin initiated the call."Austin also spoke with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Friday, the Pentagon also said.

https://sputniknews.com/20221014/russia-and-us-exchanged-data-on-number-of-strategic-offensive-weapons-1101855216.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, us, russian defense ministry, sergei shoigu, pentagon, lloyd austin, ukraine