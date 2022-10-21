https://sputniknews.com/20221021/russia-iran-to-hold-working-group-meeting-on-e-payments-next-week-diplomat-says-1102511235.html

Russia, Iran to Hold Working Group Meeting on E-Payments Next Week, Diplomat Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian and Iranian bankers will hold a working group meeting next week to discuss the integration of national electronic payment systems... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International

"A working group on banking and financial cooperation will meet next week. We will go over these issues to see what can be done," Kazem Jalali told a Russian-Iranian panel at an export forum in Moscow.Working group meetings are rotated between Russia and Iran every two months. The upcoming gathering will take place in the Russian city of Omsk in the presence of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Iranian Central Bank Governor Ali Salehabadi.Jalali said delegates would look at how the use of the Russian payment system Mir and its Iranian equivalent Shetab and the Russian equivalent of the SWIFT financial transfer system, SPFS, could improve cooperation between the two countries.

