Russia, Congo Republic Discuss Military Cooperation
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fokin and the Republic of the Congo's defense chief Charles Richard Mondjo met in Moscow on... 21.10.2022
"During the meeting, they underscored the importance of Russian-Congolese cooperation and a positive trend in bilateral ties between their militaries and defense industries," the Russian ministry said in a statement.The ministers held a working meeting at the ministry, which was attended by Russian officials and Congolese delegates. They identified areas of potential cooperation and ways to deepen collaboration.
Russia, Congo Republic Discuss Military Cooperation

05:43 GMT 21.10.2022 (Updated: 05:45 GMT 21.10.2022)
In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi listens to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during their talks in Brazzaville, Congo, Monday, July 25, 2022.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fokin and the Republic of the Congo’s defense chief Charles Richard Mondjo met in Moscow on Thursday for talks on military cooperation.
"During the meeting, they underscored the importance of Russian-Congolese cooperation and a positive trend in bilateral ties between their militaries and defense industries," the Russian ministry said in a statement.
The ministers held a working meeting at the ministry, which was attended by Russian officials and Congolese delegates. They identified areas of potential cooperation and ways to deepen collaboration.
