https://sputniknews.com/20221021/russia-congo-republic-discuss-military-cooperation-1102484580.html
Russia, Congo Republic Discuss Military Cooperation
Russia, Congo Republic Discuss Military Cooperation
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fokin and the Republic of the Congo’s defense chief Charles Richard Mondjo met in Moscow on... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-21T05:43+0000
2022-10-21T05:43+0000
2022-10-21T05:45+0000
africa
africa
congo
military
cooperation
collaboration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/15/1102484433_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6a37e3ade98eff8943ccfbdc84c0f7a0.jpg
"During the meeting, they underscored the importance of Russian-Congolese cooperation and a positive trend in bilateral ties between their militaries and defense industries," the Russian ministry said in a statement.The ministers held a working meeting at the ministry, which was attended by Russian officials and Congolese delegates. They identified areas of potential cooperation and ways to deepen collaboration.
africa
congo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/15/1102484433_284:0:3015:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_200d08e5b48fa5a2a700ade57b6703f5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
africa, congo, military, cooperation, collaboration
africa, congo, military, cooperation, collaboration
Russia, Congo Republic Discuss Military Cooperation
05:43 GMT 21.10.2022 (Updated: 05:45 GMT 21.10.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fokin and the Republic of the Congo’s defense chief Charles Richard Mondjo met in Moscow on Thursday for talks on military cooperation.
"During the meeting, they underscored the importance of Russian-Congolese cooperation and a positive trend in bilateral ties
between their militaries and defense industries," the Russian ministry said in a statement.
The ministers held a working meeting at the ministry, which was attended by Russian officials and Congolese
delegates. They identified areas of potential cooperation and ways to deepen collaboration.