Report: US Eyeing Reviews for Elon Musk Business Deals Over National Security Concerns

Earlier, reports surfaced detailing that the SpaceX founder was planning on laying off 75% of Twitter's workforce if and when he were to officially become the... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International

Officials within the Biden administration are reportedly in talks about whether or not business deals sought by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk should be subject to government review over growing national security concerns.Citing sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg News reported late Thursday that the Biden White House was particularly concerned with his "Russia-friendly stance" on solving Moscow's special military operation and his "threats" to stop providing Starlink satellite services in Ukraine.Musk had previously indicated that he was providing Starlink services to Ukraine at a loss of some $20 million but that he would continue to do so despite the financial losses.Additionally, administration officials are said to be troubled by foreign investors involved in Musk's pending Twitter acquisition.The report detailed that although talks are in a preliminary stage, officials are considering the possibility of tapping the Committee of Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) in order to review Musk's business deals.The ongoing Twitter deal could trigger a CFIUS review since the acquisition currently includes Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal and the Qatari sovereign wealth fund, among others. However, it remains unclear whether such a review would be undertaken by CFIUS, as the committee does not disclose such practices.Musk briefly reacted to news of the report with a laughing emoji on Twitter in response to a netizen who said "it would be hysterical if the government stopped Elon from overpaying for Twitter."Musk's back-and-forth talks on a Twitter buyout have been going on for months, with the South African native recently stunning netizens after he proposed buying the platform for $44 billion to bring the legal battle to an end. Twitter had filed a suit in July against Musk and company to force the entrepreneur into completing the buy.

