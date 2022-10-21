https://sputniknews.com/20221021/putin-declares-martial-law-in-border-regions-what-does-this-mean-1102474589.html

Putin Declares Martial Law in Border Regions: What Does This Mean?

Putin Declares Martial Law in Border Regions: What Does This Mean?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed a wide-variety of topics, including the latest decision by Russian... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International

Putin declares martial law in border regions: What does this mean? On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed a wide-variety of topics, including the latest decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin to declare martial law in the western border regions.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystElijah Magnier - International War CorrespondentSusan Pai - Lawyer and Immigration ExpertIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to declare martial law in four border regions that recently held referendums to join the Russian Federation.In the second hour, the hosts were joined by war correspondent Elijah Magnier to talk about the European Union's announcement of sanctions imposed on Iran, along with British Prime Minister Liz Truss' resignation after holding the position for 45 days.In the third hour, the hosts were joined by lawyer Susan Pai to discuss the ongoing migration crisis in the southern part of the country, which has recently spread to the northern states via bus and air transfer.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

