NASA's New 'Time-Lapse Movie of the Sky' Shows How Universe Changed Over Years

The video released by NASA is essentially an amalgam of several videos made from images taken by one of the space agency’s vehicles. 21.10.2022, Sputnik International

US space agency NASA has performed yet another impressive feat as it unveiled a video that essentially shows all the changes that transpired in the sky over a span of 12 years.The video in question was made possible thanks to NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE), a spacecraft that performs “one trip halfway around the Sun” every six months, taking pictures “in all directions” in the process.Having combined 18 such “all-sky maps”, each of which is described by NASA as a “tremendous resource for astronomers”, the scientists produced a “time-lapse movie of the sky” that may help us further understand the workings of the universe.“If you go outside and look at the night sky, it might seem like nothing ever changes, but that’s not the case,” said Amy Mainzer, principal investigator for NEOWISE at the University of Arizona in Tucson. “Stars are flaring and exploding. Asteroids are whizzing by. Black holes are tearing stars apart. The universe is a really busy, active place.”

