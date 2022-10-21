https://sputniknews.com/20221021/liz-truss-resignation-wont-change-who-is-really-in-charge-in-the-uk-1102479122.html

Liz Truss Resignation Won’t Change Who Is Really in Charge in The UK

Liz Truss Resignation Won’t Change Who Is Really in Charge in The UK

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the declaration of martial law in Russia’s newly reunified territories and how it will affect the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the context behind this declaration of martial law and why Antony Blinken’s comments calling this move a sign of desperation are ludicrous, the State Department accusing Iran of providing Russia with cheap, explosive drones used to hit targets in Ukraine and why the effect of those drones on the battlefield has driven the US to a sense of desperation, and the escalatory rhetoric coming from the US and NATO that threatens to further diminish prospects for peace.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Phil Wilayto, Editor of the Virginia Defender newspaper and co-founder of the Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality to discuss Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s renewed push to provide more money to hire more police officers, how this move fits into Glenn Youngkin’s other initiatives and his broader plans for his political future, how Youngkin is playing the role of a so-called moderate Republican while advocating for the same policies as other right-wing figures, and why only a mass movement is capable of stopping far-right programs and the erosion of democratic norms.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Roger McKenzie, a reporter for the Morning Star, the world’s only daily socialist newspaper in the English language and the general secretary of Liberation, one of the oldest human rights organizations in the United Kingdom to discuss the resignation of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss only 44 days after she was elected by the UK Conservative Party as leader, how her government’s attempt to introduce another trickle-down tax policy destroyed financial markets and let to Truss’ downfall, and how socialists in the UK should be oriented to the chaos of the Conservative government and the material conditions of working and poor people continue to worsen.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Josh Gomez, producer for By Any Means Necessary to discuss Joe Biden’s stagnant polling numbers and what they can tell us about the performance of the Democrats in upcoming midterm elections, how the US military contributes to climate change and how militarism exposes the unity of the two political parties, and what we can expect in the ongoing MLB postseason and recently begun NBA season.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

