Liz Truss on Her Last Leg; US Polls Show Fear of Nuclear War; Home Made Covid Strain

Jamarl Thomas, co-host of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss the EU and the US midterms. Liz Truss is on her last political leg as more and more conservative MPs revolt against her government. Also, Joe Biden's low approval ratings make him toxic on the midterm campaign trail.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen living in Crimea, joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. Iran rejects claims that it is providing drones to Russia. Also, Air alerts go off all over Ukraine as the Russian air offensive takes its toll on the nation's power grid.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss the COVID-19. Boston University has allegedly created a deadly COVID-19 strain that has caught the attention of the US government. Also, we discuss why the US government is preventing a real investigation of the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the neocon threat to the world. John Bolton's regime change plan for Russia is based on an absurd foundation. Also, Scott Ritter has written several pieces about the threat of nuclear war.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Germany's embassy seems to have played a significant role in fomenting unrest in Iran. Also, Iran backs the Saudi reduction of oil output in the face of US pressure.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss imperial lawfare. The US empire is using lawfare to go after anti-imperialist activists, opinions, and journalists such as Julian Assange, Steven Donziger, and Alex Saab.Gary Flowers, radio talk show host, and public policy analyst, joins us to discuss domestic politics. Right-wing activists are going to the Supreme Court to try and stop student debt relief. Also, Protests in 40 US cities demand de-escalation as polls show that Americans are concerned about nuclear war, and the hashtag #DefuseNuclearWar gains traction.Ricardo Vaz, political analyst, and editor at Venezuelanalysis joins us to discuss the Global South. The Organization of American States is losing power as Latin America turns away from US imperialism.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

