Live Updates: Air Raid Alert Announced in Kiev, Other Regions, Authorities Say

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees on the introduction of martial law on the territory of four new subjects of the Russian Federation and in other territories of the country where a 'special regime' has been declared.
Kiev continues to shell Russian territory using weapons and ammunition provided by the NATO countries, and Moscow retaliated with airstrikes against Ukrainian energy, defense, military, and communications infrastructure.
Earlier this week, Sergei Surovikin, the general of the armed forces and commander of all units in the special military operation zone in Ukraine, stated that the situation in the area of Russia's operation is tense, as Ukrainian forces continue to attack Russian positions.
05:57 GMT 21.10.2022
Ukrainian Media Report Explosions in Part of Zaporozhye Region Controlled by Kiev
05:12 GMT 21.10.2022
Explosions Heard in Kharkov, Reports Say
05:06 GMT 21.10.2022
Death Toll From Ukrainian Missile Attack on Civilian Crossing in Kherson Rises to Four, Official Says
The death toll from Ukraine's missile attack on a civilian crossing of the Dnieper river in the Kherson region has risen to four, Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the regional administration, said on Friday.
The region’s emergency services said late on Thursday that Ukraine launched 12 missiles at a civilian ferry in Kherson. Regional government head Sergey Eliseev said earlier in Friday that the attack left two people dead and ten others injured.
"I know about foyr dead," Stremousov told the Solovyov Live show.
04:55 GMT 21.10.2022
Air Raid Alert Reportedly Sounded in Chernigov, Nikolaev, Poltava, Other Regions of Ukraine