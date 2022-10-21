https://sputniknews.com/20221021/lara-logan-banned-from-newsmax-for-bizarre-conspiracy-theory-rant--1102517731.html

Lara Logan Banned From Newsmax for Bizarre Conspiracy Theory Rant

Lara Logan Banned From Newsmax for Bizarre Conspiracy Theory Rant

The former CBS and Fox News journalist went on a bizarre QAnon-style rant on Newsmax while speaking with conservative political commentator Eric Bolling... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-21T22:05+0000

2022-10-21T22:05+0000

2022-10-21T22:05+0000

viral

conspiracy theory

conspiracy theory

conspiracy theorists

right-wing extremism

far-right

right-wing extremist

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/15/1102517585_0:4:820:465_1920x0_80_0_0_f2785ae8446657b4c24b3c5142cc4f9e.png

Newsmax, the American rightwing cable news company, has decided to end its relationship with conservative pundit Lara Logan after her conversation about immigrants with Bolling, the host of Newsmax’s “Eric Bolling The Balance,” turned into a bizarre rant riddled with conspiracy theories. Logan remarked that there was a hidden agenda to “infiltrate 100 million illegal immigrants” in order to “dilute the pool of patriots” and dismantle American patriotism. Logan said she knew of such a plan because she had spoken to “a man” at the “United Nations level.”The South African journalist’s rant about immigrants being used to destroy American patriotism then tailspun into a religious rant in which she claimed that the U.S.-Mexico border was controlled by Satan and that world leaders were conspiring to eat insects and drink the blood of children.“God believes in sovereignty and national identity and the sanctity of family, and all the things that we’ve lived with from the beginning of time,” said Logan. “And he knows that the open [southern US] border is Satan’s way of taking control of the world through all of these people who are his stooges and his servants.”Logan, 51, first rose to prominence as a war correspondent during the American invasion of Afghanistan in 2001. She then began working as a correspondent for CBS News in 2002 and worked there for 16 years before leaving in 2018. In 2020, she had her own show on Fox News where she first began voicing strange statements such as accusing communists of attacking white police officers and suggesting that the Biden administration was “hiding evidence” of side effects caused by the COVID-19 vaccine.Logan was eventually booted by Fox after she compared Dr. Anthony Fauci—the Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the U.S. and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984—to Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who conducted inhumane medical experiments on prisoners at Auschwitz.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

conspiracy theory, conspiracy theory, conspiracy theorists, right-wing extremism, far-right, right-wing extremist