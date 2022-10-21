https://sputniknews.com/20221021/lara-logan-banned-from-newsmax-for-bizarre-conspiracy-theory-rant--1102517731.html
Lara Logan Banned From Newsmax for Bizarre Conspiracy Theory Rant
The former CBS and Fox News journalist went on a bizarre QAnon-style rant on Newsmax while speaking with conservative political commentator Eric Bolling... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International
Lara Logan Banned From Newsmax for Bizarre Conspiracy Theory Rant
The former CBS and Fox News journalist went on a bizarre QAnon-style rant on Newsmax while speaking with conservative political commentator Eric Bolling, during which she said the “open border” between the United States and Mexico is “Satan’s way of taking control of the world.”
Newsmax
, the American rightwing cable news company, has decided to end its relationship with conservative pundit Lara Logan after her conversation about immigrants with Bolling, the host of Newsmax’s “Eric Bolling The Balance,” turned into a bizarre rant riddled with conspiracy theories.
Logan remarked that there was a hidden agenda to “infiltrate 100 million illegal immigrants” in order to “dilute the pool of patriots” and dismantle American patriotism. Logan said she knew of such a plan because she had spoken to “a man” at the “United Nations level.”
The South African journalist’s rant about immigrants being used to destroy American patriotism then tailspun into a religious rant in which she claimed that the U.S.-Mexico border was controlled by Satan and that world leaders were conspiring to eat insects and drink the blood of children.
“God believes in sovereignty and national identity and the sanctity of family, and all the things that we’ve lived with from the beginning of time,” said Logan
. “And he knows that the open [southern US] border is Satan’s way of taking control of the world through all of these people who are his stooges and his servants.”
“And they may think that they’re going to become gods. That’s what they tell us… You know, the ones who want us eating insects, cockroaches and that while they dine on the blood of children? Those are the people, right? They’re not going to win. They’re not going to win,” said Logan before she was cut off by Bolling, who asked for her “final thought.”
Logan
, 51, first rose to prominence as a war correspondent during the American invasion of Afghanistan in 2001. She then began working as a correspondent for CBS News in 2002 and worked there for 16 years before leaving in 2018. In 2020, she had her own show on Fox News where she first began voicing strange statements such as accusing communists of attacking white police officers and suggesting that the Biden administration was “hiding evidence” of side effects caused by the COVID-19 vaccine.
Logan was eventually booted by Fox after she compared Dr. Anthony Fauci—the Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the U.S. and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984—to Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who conducted inhumane medical experiments on prisoners at Auschwitz.
“Newsmax condemns in the strongest terms the reprehensible statements made by Lara Logan and her views do not reflect our network,” the network told Daily Beast
in a statement. “We have no plans to interview her again.”