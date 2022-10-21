https://sputniknews.com/20221021/indian-patrol-ship-opens-fire-at-suspicious-boat-near-maritime-boundary-with-sri-lanka-1102497628.html

Indian Patrol Ship Opens Fire at 'Suspicious' Boat Near Maritime Boundary With Sri Lanka

The Indian Defense Ministry on Friday said that an Indian Navy ship on patrol in Palk Bay near the India-Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line opened fire at a suspicious boat, which resulted in a person being injured. The waters between the southeast tip of India and Sri Lanka's Palk Bay have been used by two countries for fishing purposes for centuries.The injured person was later administered first aid aboard the ship and evacuated by an Indian Navy Chetak helicopter. As per the hospital authority, he is in stable condition.The naval authorities of the two countries have repeatedly arrested fishermen from the other respective country for years.Indian fishermen, who are unable to go to offshore areas in India's exclusive economic zone, often stray into Sri Lankan waters. They are either chased away or arrested. The countries have set up a bilateral mechanism to help find a permanent solution to the issue.

