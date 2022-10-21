https://sputniknews.com/20221021/indian-patrol-ship-opens-fire-at-suspicious-boat-near-maritime-boundary-with-sri-lanka-1102497628.html
Indian Patrol Ship Opens Fire at 'Suspicious' Boat Near Maritime Boundary With Sri Lanka
Indian Patrol Ship Opens Fire at 'Suspicious' Boat Near Maritime Boundary With Sri Lanka
There is a narrow strip of water separating the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu from the Northern Province of the island nation of Sri Lanka. The two countries have been engaged in diplomatic talks to resolve fishing issues that arose following the demarcation of the maritime boundary in 1976.
The Indian Defense Ministry on Friday said that an Indian Navy ship on patrol in Palk Bay near the India-Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line opened fire at a suspicious boat, which resulted in a person being injured.
The waters between the southeast tip of India and Sri Lanka's Palk Bay have been used by two countries for fishing purposes
for centuries.
"The ship, as per standard operating procedures, fired warning shots to stop the boat. One of the crew onboard the suspicious boat is reported to have sustained an injury,” the defense ministry added.
The injured person was later administered first aid aboard the ship and evacuated by an Indian Navy Chetak helicopter. As per the hospital authority, he is in stable condition.
The naval authorities of the two countries have repeatedly arrested fishermen from the other respective country for years.
Indian fishermen, who are unable to go to offshore areas in India's exclusive economic zone, often stray into Sri Lankan waters. They are either chased away or arrested. The countries have set up a bilateral mechanism to help find a permanent solution to the issue.