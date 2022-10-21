'India Should Colonize Britain': Comedian Trevor Noah’s Old Video Goes Viral Amid UK Crisis
Britain's political and economic crisis deepened after UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman quit on Thursday. A day later, Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned from her post just six weeks after taking over from Boris Johnson. In her short stint as PM, Truss faced criticism for her policies that saw inflation rise to a 40-year high.
Amid the rising political and economic crisis in Britain, an old video of a South African comedian joking about the UK has gone viral, drawing netizens’ attention.
In “The Daily Show”, host Trevor Noah talked of the UK's Brexit crisis and suggested that India, a former British colony, should colonize Britain.
"Brexit has destroyed three prime ministers… it's cursed… at this point, things in Britain are so bad that one of their old countries should just colonize them," Noah is heard saying.
“India should come to England and be like, 'Look, look, look, we hate to do this, but you guys don't know how to govern yourselves. We have to fix this entire thing’,” he quipped.
Although the video dates back to 2019, netizens are jibing that the clip is still relevant today.
Some netizens also said that former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who is a contender to become the country's next prime minister and who originates from India, is the preferred replacement for Liz Truss.
