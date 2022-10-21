International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20221021/india-should-colonize-britain-comedian-trevor-noahs-old-video-goes-viral-amid-uk-crisis--1102489916.html
'India Should Colonize Britain': Comedian Trevor Noah’s Old Video Goes Viral Amid UK Crisis
'India Should Colonize Britain': Comedian Trevor Noah’s Old Video Goes Viral Amid UK Crisis
Britain's political and economic crisis deepened after UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman quit on Thursday. A day later, Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned from... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-21T10:13+0000
2022-10-21T10:13+0000
liz truss
colonization
colonial rule
political crisis
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/15/1102493431_0:0:2500:1407_1920x0_80_0_0_704f9487c6afc67fd708be981b1ed8c5.jpg
Amid the rising political and economic crisis in Britain, an old video of a South African comedian joking about the UK has gone viral, drawing netizens’ attention.In “The Daily Show”, host Trevor Noah talked of the UK's Brexit crisis and suggested that India, a former British colony, should colonize Britain."Brexit has destroyed three prime ministers… it's cursed… at this point, things in Britain are so bad that one of their old countries should just colonize them," Noah is heard saying.Although the video dates back to 2019, netizens are jibing that the clip is still relevant today.Some netizens also said that former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who is a contender to become the country's next prime minister and who originates from India, is the preferred replacement for Liz Truss.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/15/1102493431_176:0:2391:1661_1920x0_80_0_0_6abe593644786e0af27aaff67e0fcf50.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
liz truss, colonization, colonial rule, political crisis
liz truss, colonization, colonial rule, political crisis

'India Should Colonize Britain': Comedian Trevor Noah’s Old Video Goes Viral Amid UK Crisis

10:13 GMT 21.10.2022
© AP Photo / Richard ShotwellTrevor Noah
Trevor Noah - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2022
© AP Photo / Richard Shotwell
Subscribe
International
India
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
Britain's political and economic crisis deepened after UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman quit on Thursday. A day later, Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned from her post just six weeks after taking over from Boris Johnson. In her short stint as PM, Truss faced criticism for her policies that saw inflation rise to a 40-year high.
Amid the rising political and economic crisis in Britain, an old video of a South African comedian joking about the UK has gone viral, drawing netizens’ attention.
In “The Daily Show”, host Trevor Noah talked of the UK's Brexit crisis and suggested that India, a former British colony, should colonize Britain.
"Brexit has destroyed three prime ministers… it's cursed… at this point, things in Britain are so bad that one of their old countries should just colonize them," Noah is heard saying.

“India should come to England and be like, 'Look, look, look, we hate to do this, but you guys don't know how to govern yourselves. We have to fix this entire thing’,” he quipped.

Although the video dates back to 2019, netizens are jibing that the clip is still relevant today.
Some netizens also said that former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who is a contender to become the country's next prime minister and who originates from India, is the preferred replacement for Liz Truss.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала