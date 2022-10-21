https://sputniknews.com/20221021/imran-khan-reportedly-issues-72-hour-container-ultimatum-to-party-workers-ahead-of-freedom-march-1102493847.html
Imran Khan Reportedly Issues 72-Hour 'Container' Ultimatum to Party Workers Ahead of Freedom March
Last month, Imran Khan called for a massive anti-government demonstration, termed the "Real Freedom March", in Islamabad. Despite warnings from the government... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan issued a 72-hour ultimatum to his party workers to get his container ready for his proposed "Freedom March" to Islamabad, The News International, a Pakistani media outlet, reported on Friday.The publication further added that once the renovation of the container was over, the top leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), will decide where it will be shifted, hinting at Lahore and Peshawar being the top two proposed destinations.Meanwhile, the authorities have seized more than 700 containers to prevent Khan's "Freedom March" from taking shape. The Islamabad Police stated that over 1,100 containers will be collected from the capital region to secure Islamabad during the supposed rally. Coincidentally, hours after Khan gave an ultimatum to his party members, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday barred him from contesting elections in the country for five years. The ECP's announcement came in a plea filed by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf who sought a lifelong ban in the wake of the alleged "Toshakhana scam."At least seven ruling coalition parliamentarians have accused Khan of "swindling" 52 gift items from Toshakhana (the state gift repository), purchasing them at low prices before selling them at extremely high rates in the market.Minutes after the ECP's verdict, Khan's party announced that it will challenge the ban on him in the Islamabad High Court.Maanwhile, no date has been announced yet for the large gathering of Khan's supporters against the ruling alliance in Islamabad, though the PTI has reiterated that it will be held soon.
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan issued a 72-hour ultimatum to his party workers to get his container ready for his proposed "Freedom March" to Islamabad, The News International, a Pakistani media outlet, reported on Friday.
According to the report, the container is currently under renovation. To provide Khan with all amenities, air conditioners, fans, air coolers, LEDs, toilets and heaters are being installed in the container.
The publication further added that once the renovation of the container was over, the top leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), will decide where it will be shifted, hinting at Lahore and Peshawar being the top two proposed destinations.
Meanwhile, the authorities have seized more than 700 containers to prevent Khan's "Freedom March" from taking shape. The Islamabad Police stated that over 1,100 containers will be collected from the capital region to secure Islamabad during the supposed rally.
Coincidentally, hours after Khan gave an ultimatum to his party members, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday barred him from contesting elections in the country for five years. The ECP's announcement came in a plea filed by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf who sought a lifelong ban in the wake of the alleged "Toshakhana scam
."
At least seven ruling coalition parliamentarians have accused Khan of "swindling" 52 gift items from Toshakhana (the state gift repository), purchasing them at low prices before selling them at extremely high rates in the market.
As per Pakistan's law, the PTI chief was supposed to submit all his gifts to the "Toshakhana" authorities. But he allegedly took them along with him, paying a nominal amount to acquire them.
Minutes after the ECP's verdict, Khan's party announced that it will challenge the ban on him in the Islamabad High Court.
Maanwhile, no date has been announced yet for the large gathering of Khan's supporters against the ruling alliance in Islamabad, though the PTI has reiterated that it will be held soon.