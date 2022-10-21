International
Hungarian Official Calls EU Commissioner`s Statement About Russia's Defeat 'Dangerous'
Hungarian Official Calls EU Commissioner`s Statement About Russia's Defeat 'Dangerous'
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungarian Foreign Ministry State Secretary Tamas Menczer called on Friday the statement of EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva... 21.10.2022
Earlier in the week, Johansson said that the current crisis would end if Russia is defeated in the conflict with Ukraine.The official also noted that such a position of the EU was "dangerous and unacceptable," whereas Hungary had been calling for a dialogue and immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine.In late September, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is ready for talks with Ukraine and called on Kiev to stop the hostilities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Kiev is ready for a dialogue with Moscow, but only if another president comes to power in Russia and signed a decree on the impossibility of holding talks with Russia under Putin's rule on October 4.
A lost shoe on the road to Donetsk's Kievsky district. Donbass has literally been cut in two by the war. Once one of the most densely populated regions of Ukraine, many of its cities and towns have found themselves on opposite sides of the contact line since the spring of 2014.
A lost shoe on the road to Donetsk’s Kievsky district. Donbass has literally been cut in two by the war. Once one of the most densely populated regions of Ukraine, many of its cities and towns have found themselves on opposite sides of the contact line since the spring of 2014. For example, the village of Zaitsevo is divided by streets. On Marshal Rybalko Street (which runs about 12 km), residential buildings 1-230 were under the control of the DPR, while houses 230-400 were controlled by Kiev. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2022
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungarian Foreign Ministry State Secretary Tamas Menczer called on Friday the statement of EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson, claiming that the crisis would end with Russia's defeat, "dangerous and unacceptable."
Earlier in the week, Johansson said that the current crisis would end if Russia is defeated in the conflict with Ukraine.
"I think it is a very dangerous statement, because it connects the end of the crisis with such a military development, which we do not know when it will happen, if it happens at all. I could also say that it is a pro-war position of Brussels that prolongs war and suffering," Menczer wrote on social media.
The official also noted that such a position of the EU was "dangerous and unacceptable," whereas Hungary had been calling for a dialogue and immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine.
In late September, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is ready for talks with Ukraine and called on Kiev to stop the hostilities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Kiev is ready for a dialogue with Moscow, but only if another president comes to power in Russia and signed a decree on the impossibility of holding talks with Russia under Putin’s rule on October 4.
