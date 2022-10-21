https://sputniknews.com/20221021/hungarian-official-calls-eu-commissioners-statement-about-russias-defeat-dangerous-1102518223.html

Hungarian Official Calls EU Commissioner`s Statement About Russia's Defeat 'Dangerous'

BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungarian Foreign Ministry State Secretary Tamas Menczer called on Friday the statement of EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier in the week, Johansson said that the current crisis would end if Russia is defeated in the conflict with Ukraine.The official also noted that such a position of the EU was "dangerous and unacceptable," whereas Hungary had been calling for a dialogue and immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine.In late September, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is ready for talks with Ukraine and called on Kiev to stop the hostilities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Kiev is ready for a dialogue with Moscow, but only if another president comes to power in Russia and signed a decree on the impossibility of holding talks with Russia under Putin’s rule on October 4.

