Heads Will Roll: Twitter Workforce to Face Major Cuts Regardless of Whether Musk Acquires Company

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Twitter is set to downsize its workforce regardless of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s plans to acquire the social media company... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International

Musk told potential investors in his acquisition deal of Twitter that he intends to downsize the company’s work force by nearly 75%, from 7,500 workers to just over 2,000, the report said on Thursday.Twitter’s current management likewise plans to reduce the company’s payroll by approximately $800 million by the end of 2023, setting up nearly a quarter of the workforce to be cut, the report also said.Impacts of such significant staffing cuts may be felt by the platform’s millions of users, former Twitter data scientist Edwin Chen was quoted by the report as saying.The downsizing proposed by Musk could lead to an increase of hacks and offensive material on the site, he also said.Twitter and Musk are expected to conclude the acquisition deal by next Friday, the report said.The purchase, first announced in April, has been delayed by lawsuits related to concerns by Musk about the number of fake accounts on the platform.Earlier this month, Musk said he would go through with the deal as part of a larger plan to create "X, the everything app."

