Europe Network Against Racism Denounces Borrell's Attempt to Apologize for Garden Metaphor

On October 13, speaking at the opening of the European Diplomatic Academy in Bruges, Borrell said that Europe was a "garden" and the rest of the world was a "jungle" that can invade this garden if "gardeners" do not take care of it. On Wednesday, Borrell said that his controversial metaphor was taken out of context and misinterpreted as he apologized "if some have felt offended."The ENAR added that EU high-ranking officials should not be careless with the expressions they make, as they can "fuel racist discourse and hate within communities."Borrell's remarks have sparked criticism among many countries in the world, with the UAE foreign ministry summoning the acting head of the EU mission in the country on Tuesday for the statements of the EU foreign policy chief.

