Erdogan Says Turkey Sends 'Message' With Test of Tayfun Short-Range Ballistic Missile

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday called the test of a home-made Tayfun ballistic missile "a message." 21.10.2022, Sputnik International

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter that Turkey secretly conducted tests of a domestically produced short-range ballistic missile over the Black Sea. The missile called Tayfun was launched from a platform near the port city of Rize, flew 561 kilometers (350 miles) and fell near the port of Sinop.For years, Turkey has been actively building up its military power by developing its own industry producing famous Bayraktar TB2 drones and by cooperating with world's leading weapons manufacturers, including US and Russia, while also strengthening its rhetoric against regional rivals.

