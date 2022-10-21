https://sputniknews.com/20221021/crashes-of-us-made-f-35-jets-all-you-need-to-know-1102511677.html
Crashes of US-Made F-35 Jets: All You Need to Know
In recent years, the US has been promoting its F-35 aircraft as "the most advanced multirole fighter jet of the 21st century," looking for potential importers... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International
However, not everything seems to be going smoothly in the exploitation of US-made F-35 aircraft, with technical failures and crashes being reported on a regular basis in different countries where these jets were purchased. Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn more about the incidents involving US F-35 fighter jets.
In recent years, the US has been promoting its F-35 aircraft as "the most advanced multirole fighter jet of the 21st century," looking for potential importers across the globe.
However, not everything seems to be going smoothly in the exploitation of US-made F-35 aircraft, with technical failures and crashes being reported on a regular basis in different countries where these jets were purchased.
Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn more about the incidents
involving US F-35 fighter jets.