https://sputniknews.com/20221021/chess-champion-carlsen-sued-for-100mln-over-egregious-cheating-claims-1102484699.html

Chess Champion Carlsen Sued For $100Mln Over 'Egregious' Cheating Claims

Chess Champion Carlsen Sued For $100Mln Over 'Egregious' Cheating Claims

The controversy stemming from cheating allegations by reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen is seen as the biggest scandal in years, as hanky-panky... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-21T07:07+0000

2022-10-21T07:07+0000

2022-10-21T07:07+0000

world

sport

magnus carlsen

chess

cheating

news

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091422475_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a589263e10f641913ca6e7cadae2e7ea.jpg

US chess master Hans Niemann has filed a $100 million lawsuit against world champion Magnus Carlsen from Norway and others for allegedly defamatory claims, crowing a scandal that rocked the chess world with cheating allegations in a high-profile competition earlier this year.Among others, the lawsuit claims that the defendants, including the popular Chess.com website, inflicted “devastating damages” against Niemann by “egregiously defaming him” and “unlawfully colluding” to bar him from the professional chess stage.Earlier in September, Carlsen withdrew from the Sinquefield Cup in Saint Louis after losing to Niemann, and eventually came forward with concerns that Niemann had cheated. This was the first time in Carlsen's career to withdraw from a major event in progress, and the incident was considered to be unprecedented in top-level chess.The lawsuit, however, claims that Carlsen’s comments were a retaliatory attempt to stop Niemann from damaging his reputation.Niemann subsequently admitted to cheating on two occasions, once when he was 12 years old and a second time when he was 16, calling it “the biggest mistakes of his life”, yet strenuously denied cheating claims in the over-the-board game against Magnus Carlsen.A subsequent report by the Chess.com website didn't find any evidence of cheating in Niemann’s over-the-board play, including the contentious game against Carlsen. However, the report alleged that Niemann may have cheated in over a hundred online chess games, including prize money events. The report also noted the progress shown by Niemann, calling him by far the fastest-rising player by yearly gain in classical over-the-board chess.Niemann lashed out at the accusations of cheating by stressing that he was “not going to let the arguably biggest entities in chess slander his reputation”.The Carlsen-Niemann controversy is seen as the largest in chess world in decades, matched only by the so-called Toiletgate during the 2006 World Championship match, in which Vladimir Kramnik was accused by his opponent Veselin Topalov's manager of suspicious visits to the bathroom during games, with implications of cheating.

https://sputniknews.com/20221017/twitter-goes-crazy-as-16-year-old-indian-becomes-youngest-to-defeat-chess-no-1-magnus-carlsen-1101912091.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

sport, magnus carlsen, chess, cheating, news