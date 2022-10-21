https://sputniknews.com/20221021/bidens-public-health-emergency-extension-could-be-last-one-imperiling-millions-of-beneficiaries-1102516742.html

Biden's Public Health Emergency Extension Could be Last One, Imperiling Millions of Beneficiaries

US President Joe Biden recently extended the public health emergency with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic for another 3 months, until January 11, 2023... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International

US Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra has said that his department would give 60 days notice before ending the public health emergency that has been in place since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Biden’s recent extension of the status until January 11, 2023, means that Americans will find out on November 11 if its many benefits will imminently expire.Those benefits include an expansion of Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program enrollment, as well as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), better known as food stamps.The DHHS’ Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services warned in August about “creating a roadmap” for the end of the emergency, offering resources for beneficiaries to prepare for the loss of various benefits.The White House is facing increasing pressure to end the public health emergency. US Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and 25 other GOP senators - more than half the party’s presence in the upper chamber - wrote a letter to Becerra earlier this month asking for more information on how the DHHS will decide to “return to normalcy.”“This unpredictable patchwork of mandates and questionable authorities will continue to erode the public’s confidence in government health agencies. For frontline health care providers and patients, the administration’s erratic approach to transitioning beyond a perpetual state of pandemic emergency could prove particularly problematic,” they added.Last month, Biden audaciously declared the pandemic “over," even as an average of 400 Americans a day, or 12,000 per month, continue to die of the respiratory virus.A new Omicron subvariant, BQ.1.1, has been spotted spreading in the US in recent weeks. In New York City, it’s believed to be responsible for more than one-third of cases in a growing outbreak, and for 11% of all cases in the US over the last week. Since BQ.1.1 derives from the older BA.5 subvariant of Omicron, the new bivalent booster shots released by Pfizer and Moderna that target BA.5 are expected to provide some protection against BQ.1.1 as well.

