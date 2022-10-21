International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221021/beijing-slams-british-media-reports-aimed-to-divide-china-africa-relations--1102500053.html
Beijing Slams British Media Reports Aimed to 'Divide China-Africa Relations'
Beijing Slams British Media Reports Aimed to 'Divide China-Africa Relations'
On Tuesday, the Nigerian outlet “Vanguard” falsely claimed that China had established police stations in Nigeria. The article was based on information taken... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-21T14:41+0000
2022-10-21T14:41+0000
africa
africa
tanzania
china
police station
news
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/15/1102507128_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7ddb95d11ab2867ed4c9e21d4d983166.jpg
Reports that China intends to open police stations in some African countries have been heavily slammed by the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania as false.“You are fabricating stories, not covering news,” the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania argued, referring to the October 19 report shared by BBC Swahili. “This is a vivid case to show how BBC spreads disinformation about China, to divide China-Africa relations. Actually, China and Tanzania enjoy long-lasting friendship in all areas, which cannot be shaken by rumors and slanders”.The statement came as BBC News Swahili reported that China was allegedly establishing police stations in African countries such as Nigeria, Lesotho and Tanzania in order to curb the criminal activities committed by the Chinese living there.Pointing out that the western media noted in their story that they were looking for a comment on the behalf of the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania, the embassy added “Don't you say you are making efforts to get a statement from the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania? We are now waiting for you”.In the report published on the BBC News Swahili website, it was claimed that the supposed “China's arrangement could be seen as an attack on [Tanzanian] territorial sovereignty”.The British outlet also referred to local media claims that “between April 2021 and July 2022, [Chinese authorities] persuaded 230,000 Chinese citizens to return to China to face criminal charges over telecommunications and general fraud”.The information the western media transmitted was obtained from the Nigerian outlet "Vanguard", but the latter has since updated its story, clarifying that an unnamed "top Chinese official" refuted the report.“There is no such station in Nigeria or everywhere. This is because no sovereign country may allow other countries to establish their own (police) stations on their territory. “Isn’t this common sense?”, the unnamed official said, cited by The Vanguard.Tanzania's Ambassador to China, Mberwa Kairuki, also confirmed that Tanzania and China currently have no bilateral ties in the field of police forces.
africa
tanzania
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Olga Borodkina
Olga Borodkina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/15/1102507128_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8dafd4e38e616f8a0a961dae62eb0288.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
africa, tanzania, china, police station, news
africa, tanzania, china, police station, news

Beijing Slams British Media Reports Aimed to 'Divide China-Africa Relations'

14:41 GMT 21.10.2022
© AP Photo / Kin CheungA man takes a photo of the BBC Headquarters in London, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 as the BBC celebrates 100 years of broadcasting.
A man takes a photo of the BBC Headquarters in London, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 as the BBC celebrates 100 years of broadcasting. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2022
© AP Photo / Kin Cheung
Subscribe
International
India
Olga Borodkina
All materialsWrite to the author
On Tuesday, the Nigerian outlet “Vanguard” falsely claimed that China had established police stations in Nigeria. The article was based on information taken from the rights organization Safeguard Defenders in its “110 Overseas Chinese Transnational Policing Gone Wild” report and later published by the BBC.
Reports that China intends to open police stations in some African countries have been heavily slammed by the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania as false.
“You are fabricating stories, not covering news,” the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania argued, referring to the October 19 report shared by BBC Swahili. “This is a vivid case to show how BBC spreads disinformation about China, to divide China-Africa relations. Actually, China and Tanzania enjoy long-lasting friendship in all areas, which cannot be shaken by rumors and slanders”.
The statement came as BBC News Swahili reported that China was allegedly establishing police stations in African countries such as Nigeria, Lesotho and Tanzania in order to curb the criminal activities committed by the Chinese living there.
Pointing out that the western media noted in their story that they were looking for a comment on the behalf of the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania, the embassy added “Don't you say you are making efforts to get a statement from the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania? We are now waiting for you”.
In the report published on the BBC News Swahili website, it was claimed that the supposed “China's arrangement could be seen as an attack on [Tanzanian] territorial sovereignty”.
The British outlet also referred to local media claims that “between April 2021 and July 2022, [Chinese authorities] persuaded 230,000 Chinese citizens to return to China to face criminal charges over telecommunications and general fraud”.
The information the western media transmitted was obtained from the Nigerian outlet "Vanguard", but the latter has since updated its story, clarifying that an unnamed "top Chinese official" refuted the report.
“There is no such station in Nigeria or everywhere. This is because no sovereign country may allow other countries to establish their own (police) stations on their territory. “Isn’t this common sense?”, the unnamed official said, cited by The Vanguard.
Tanzania's Ambassador to China, Mberwa Kairuki, also confirmed that Tanzania and China currently have no bilateral ties in the field of police forces.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала