Bannon May Ask Appeals Court to Scrap His Contempt of Congress Conviction
Bannon May Ask Appeals Court to Scrap His Contempt of Congress Conviction
On Monday, federal prosecutors requested that Steve Bannon be sentenced to six months behind bars and pay a $200,000 fine for his conviction on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress. 21.10.2022
Former Trump presidential advisor and White House strategist Steve Bannon may appeal his contempt of Congress conviction when he is due to be sentenced over the charges on Friday, according to The Guardian.The newspaper cited unnamed sources as saying that the 68-year-old is expected to contend that he should have been allowed at trial to argue that he defied a subpoena from the House January 6th Select Committee on the advice of his lawyers. The panel is investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.The sources claimed that the appeal aims to prod the DC circuit court to scrap the contempt conviction and make the case that a legal precedent that kept US district court judge Carl Nichols from allowing Bannon’s lawyers to argue the definition of “willful” defiance was inapplicable.The claims followed federal prosecutors saying on Monday that the Justice Department is asking a judge to sentence Bannon to six months in prison and make him pay a $200,000 fine for his conviction on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress.“A person could have shown no greater contempt than the Defendant did in his defiance of the Committee’s subpoena,” the memo added.This followed Bannon failing to show up in September at hearings of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 Capitol breach. The 68-year-old and other pro-Trump Republicans dismissed the January 6 hearings as a “clown show,” “witch hunt,” and “show trial”, whose alleged sole purpose is getting Donald Trump banned from running for president again in 2024.In July, a jury found Bannon guilty of contempt of Congress for failing to abide by the Select Committee’s subpoenas. The former White House strategist told US media shortly after that he was prepared to go to prison. “I support Trump and the Constitution and if they want to put me in jail for that, so be it,” Bannon said.The former Trump advisor Bannon is also facing a separate criminal fraud investigation. Last month, he surrendered to New York state prosecutors, who accuse him of skimming a million dollars off the top of a $25 million pro-Trump "We Build the Wall" crowdfunding campaign, charges that Bannon vehemently rejects.Capitol BreachOn January 6, 2021, a mob, which included Trump supporters, attempted to stop Congress from certifying the results of what the 45th US president slammed as "the most corrupt election" in American history. Five people died during the riots, and dozens more were injured, including at least 138 police officers.Trump was accused of "incitement of insurrection" despite he urged his supporters, via his now-suspended Twitter account, "to stay peaceful" and "go home", and recording a video address on January 7 condemning the violence. He was impeached for an unprecedented second time over the accusations, but was then acquitted in the Senate.
americas
Bannon May Ask Appeals Court to Scrap His Contempt of Congress Conviction

06:19 GMT 21.10.2022
On Monday, federal prosecutors requested that Steve Bannon be sentenced to six months behind bars and pay a $200,000 fine for his conviction on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress. He faces the charges for refusing to cooperate with the House select committee that is probing the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.
Former Trump presidential advisor and White House strategist Steve Bannon may appeal his contempt of Congress conviction when he is due to be sentenced over the charges on Friday, according to The Guardian.
The newspaper cited unnamed sources as saying that the 68-year-old is expected to contend that he should have been allowed at trial to argue that he defied a subpoena from the House January 6th Select Committee on the advice of his lawyers. The panel is investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.
The sources claimed that the appeal aims to prod the DC circuit court to scrap the contempt conviction and make the case that a legal precedent that kept US district court judge Carl Nichols from allowing Bannon’s lawyers to argue the definition of “willful” defiance was inapplicable.
The claims followed federal prosecutors saying on Monday that the Justice Department is asking a judge to sentence Bannon to six months in prison and make him pay a $200,000 fine for his conviction on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress.

The government wrote in a 24-page sentencing memo filed on Monday that “for his [Mennon’s] sustained, bad-faith contempt of Congress, the defendant should be sentenced to six months’ imprisonment – the top end of the Sentencing Guidelines’ range – and fined $200,000 – based on his insistence on paying the maximum fine rather than cooperate with the Probation Office’s routine pre-sentencing financial investigators.”

“A person could have shown no greater contempt than the Defendant did in his defiance of the Committee’s subpoena,” the memo added.
This followed Bannon failing to show up in September at hearings of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 Capitol breach. The 68-year-old and other pro-Trump Republicans dismissed the January 6 hearings as a “clown show,” “witch hunt,” and “show trial”, whose alleged sole purpose is getting Donald Trump banned from running for president again in 2024.
In July, a jury found Bannon guilty of contempt of Congress for failing to abide by the Select Committee’s subpoenas. The former White House strategist told US media shortly after that he was prepared to go to prison. “I support Trump and the Constitution and if they want to put me in jail for that, so be it,” Bannon said.
The former Trump advisor Bannon is also facing a separate criminal fraud investigation. Last month, he surrendered to New York state prosecutors, who accuse him of skimming a million dollars off the top of a $25 million pro-Trump "We Build the Wall" crowdfunding campaign, charges that Bannon vehemently rejects.

Capitol Breach

On January 6, 2021, a mob, which included Trump supporters, attempted to stop Congress from certifying the results of what the 45th US president slammed as "the most corrupt election" in American history. Five people died during the riots, and dozens more were injured, including at least 138 police officers.
Trump was accused of "incitement of insurrection" despite he urged his supporters, via his now-suspended Twitter account, "to stay peaceful" and "go home", and recording a video address on January 7 condemning the violence. He was impeached for an unprecedented second time over the accusations, but was then acquitted in the Senate.
