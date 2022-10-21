https://sputniknews.com/20221021/afd-says-germany-would-have-to-buy-russian-gas-from-other-countries-including-turkey-1102488065.html

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany would have to buy Russian energy from another countries, possibly from Turkey, instead of becoming a gas hub, the co-chair of the... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International

The official also said that the European partnerships are becoming strained because of Germany's policy, and that such countries as Saudi Arabia, Canada or Norway, with whom Germany is planning to conclude gas contracts, need energy supply themselves.On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he had reached an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin on a gas hub, adding that Europe can use Russian gas through Turkey.

