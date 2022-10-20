https://sputniknews.com/20221020/video-f-35-fighter-jet-crashes-at-utahs-hill-air-force-base-pilot-hospitalized-1102435934.html

Video: F-35 Fighter Jet Crashes at Utah's Hill Air Force Base, Pilot Hospitalized

Earlier this year, an F-35 fighter jet crashed during a routine flight on the USS Carl Vinson, ultimately falling into the South China Sea. The military plane... 20.10.2022, Sputnik International

Emergency crews were called out to Utah's Hill Air Force Base after an F-35 fighter jet crashed on the runway shortly after 6 p.m. local time on Wednesday, it has been confirmed.The 388th Fighter Wing tweeted about the event, detailing that the pilot had been able to eject himself from the aircraft before it crash-landed.“Emergency crews are responding,” it concluded.Videos and images circulated on Twitter showing plumes of smoke and flames at the scene, as emergency responders’ sirens sounded.Hill Air Force Base and the 388th Fighter Wing later announced on Twitter that the pilot “ejected, was recovered and has been taken to local medical center for observation.” The current condition of the pilot remains unclear.It is unclear what caused the crash, and if anyone else was injured as a result of the incident.

