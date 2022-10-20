Video: F-35 Fighter Jet Crashes at Utah's Hill Air Force Base, Pilot Hospitalized
© Screenshot/KUTV2 NewsImage captures the aftermath of an F-35 crash that unfolded in Utah's Hill Air Force Base. Officials have confirmed that the pilot ejected and is in hospital.
© Screenshot/KUTV2 News
Earlier this year, an F-35 fighter jet crashed during a routine flight on the USS Carl Vinson, ultimately falling into the South China Sea. The military plane was later recovered from a depth of 12,400 feet.
Emergency crews were called out to Utah's Hill Air Force Base after an F-35 fighter jet crashed on the runway shortly after 6 p.m. local time on Wednesday, it has been confirmed.
The 388th Fighter Wing tweeted about the event, detailing that the pilot had been able to eject himself from the aircraft before it crash-landed.
“Emergency crews are responding,” it concluded.
Videos and images circulated on Twitter showing plumes of smoke and flames at the scene, as emergency responders’ sirens sounded.
Emergency crews have been called out to Hill Air Force Base after an F-35 fighter jet crashed on the runway.— KUTV2news (@KUTV2News) October 20, 2022
Video taken just moments after the crash.
🎥: Dave Laub via https://t.co/rfXQN8lDEa
MORE: https://t.co/UJrlMu33KG pic.twitter.com/0NTfrKFgIa
#BREAKING Officials confirm an F-35 went down this evening. Just spoke to a witness who saw the crash near Hill Air Force Base.— Ashley Moser (@AshleyMoser) October 20, 2022
This picture was sent to us by Tyler Okelberry @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/ahtT9yV9ws
Hill Air Force Base and the 388th Fighter Wing later announced on Twitter that the pilot “ejected, was recovered and has been taken to local medical center for observation.” The current condition of the pilot remains unclear.
The pilot ejected, was recovered and has been taken to local medical center for observation. https://t.co/swDmao0HIN— Hill Air Force Base (@HAFB) October 20, 2022
It is unclear what caused the crash, and if anyone else was injured as a result of the incident.