International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20221020/video-f-35-fighter-jet-crashes-at-utahs-hill-air-force-base-pilot-hospitalized-1102435934.html
Video: F-35 Fighter Jet Crashes at Utah's Hill Air Force Base, Pilot Hospitalized
Video: F-35 Fighter Jet Crashes at Utah's Hill Air Force Base, Pilot Hospitalized
Earlier this year, an F-35 fighter jet crashed during a routine flight on the USS Carl Vinson, ultimately falling into the South China Sea. The military plane... 20.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-20T02:11+0000
2022-10-20T02:10+0000
military
us
f-35
plane crash
utah
us air force
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/14/1102436054_0:0:2880:1620_1920x0_80_0_0_ded25c5f7e916039f775df2d59fbe022.png
Emergency crews were called out to Utah's Hill Air Force Base after an F-35 fighter jet crashed on the runway shortly after 6 p.m. local time on Wednesday, it has been confirmed.The 388th Fighter Wing tweeted about the event, detailing that the pilot had been able to eject himself from the aircraft before it crash-landed.“Emergency crews are responding,” it concluded.Videos and images circulated on Twitter showing plumes of smoke and flames at the scene, as emergency responders’ sirens sounded.Hill Air Force Base and the 388th Fighter Wing later announced on Twitter that the pilot “ejected, was recovered and has been taken to local medical center for observation.” The current condition of the pilot remains unclear.It is unclear what caused the crash, and if anyone else was injured as a result of the incident.
utah
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Allison Dubois
Allison Dubois
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/14/1102436054_240:0:2640:1800_1920x0_80_0_0_e6e497892869173c9143e5d5c43d8f3f.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, f-35, plane crash, utah, us air force
us, f-35, plane crash, utah, us air force

Video: F-35 Fighter Jet Crashes at Utah's Hill Air Force Base, Pilot Hospitalized

02:11 GMT 20.10.2022
© Screenshot/KUTV2 NewsImage captures the aftermath of an F-35 crash that unfolded in Utah's Hill Air Force Base. Officials have confirmed that the pilot ejected and is in hospital.
Image captures the aftermath of an F-35 crash that unfolded in Utah's Hill Air Force Base. Officials have confirmed that the pilot ejected and is in hospital. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2022
© Screenshot/KUTV2 News
Subscribe
International
India
Allison Dubois
All materials
Earlier this year, an F-35 fighter jet crashed during a routine flight on the USS Carl Vinson, ultimately falling into the South China Sea. The military plane was later recovered from a depth of 12,400 feet.
Emergency crews were called out to Utah's Hill Air Force Base after an F-35 fighter jet crashed on the runway shortly after 6 p.m. local time on Wednesday, it has been confirmed.
The 388th Fighter Wing tweeted about the event, detailing that the pilot had been able to eject himself from the aircraft before it crash-landed.
“Emergency crews are responding,” it concluded.
Videos and images circulated on Twitter showing plumes of smoke and flames at the scene, as emergency responders’ sirens sounded.
Hill Air Force Base and the 388th Fighter Wing later announced on Twitter that the pilot “ejected, was recovered and has been taken to local medical center for observation.” The current condition of the pilot remains unclear.
It is unclear what caused the crash, and if anyone else was injured as a result of the incident.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала