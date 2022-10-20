https://sputniknews.com/20221020/un-vote-on-justifying-another-invasion-of-haiti-delayed---for-now-1102344706.html

UN Vote on Justifying Another Invasion of Haiti Delayed - For Now

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran to discuss what’s really going on in the recent protests in Iran sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, how anti-Iran western media has been stoking the protests and encouraging violence, how the US and western media have promoted people who are not seen as credible in Iran to push an agenda focused on the overthrow of the Iranian government, how the US funds worldwide networks focused on stoking war on Iran through propaganda campaigns, and the neglected harm to Iranian women through sanctions imposed by the US and Europe.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing editor of CovertAction Magazine and author of four books on US foreign policy, including The Russians are Coming, Again, with John Marciano and Obama's Unending Wars to discuss the ongoing questions surrounding the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines and the long energy war waged by the US on Europe, why the US is interested in actions like the sabotage of European energy infrastructure or the takeover of European energy corporations, and how the US pursuit of the European energy market and attacks on Russia are bringing the world to to the brink of nuclear war.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Will Merrifield, Director of the Center for Social Housing and Public Investment to discuss a new bill being introduced in the Washington, DC council to build social housing, how the District of Columbia has effectively given away land to developers and left working and poor people with nothing and how a public social housing model contrasts with that practice, and how social housing can address the social and human costs of the housing system in the US.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, Coordinating Committee member with the Black Alliance for Peace, organizer with Pan-African Community Action, and host of Voices with Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM to discuss the UN’s delayed vote that would have justified another western invasion of Haiti, continued intervention by the US on the African continent and how AFRICOM perpetuates much of the violence that takes place on the continent, and how the violence imposed by AFRICOM and US involvement in Africa is internationalized and used to enforce settler colonialism and capitalism in the US.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

