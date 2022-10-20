https://sputniknews.com/20221020/ukrainians-used-electric-shock-torture-on-captive-russian-soldiers--eyewitnesses-1102436263.html

Ukrainians Used Electric Shock Torture on Captive Russian Soldiers – Eyewitnesses

DONETSK (Sputnik) – Ukrainian security forces electrocuted, starved and beat Russian prisoners of war with hammers, two eyewitnesses told Sputnik. 20.10.2022, Sputnik International

Vladislav Yegilnitsky, a member of the Donetsk People’s Republic armed forces who survived Ukrainian captivity, said Ukrainians routinely beat and maimed detainees at a prison dubbed the Gym.Mikhail Yanko, a soldier with the Lugansk People’s Republic armed forces, confirmed to Sputnik that he too had seen Ukrainians torture prisoners at the Gym. He said a prisoner’s ration consisted of a piece of bread no bigger than a matchbox.Captives were held in an unheated room, Yegilnitsky said. They sat huddled under rugs and were called up to a nearby room where they were tortured.Russian nationals had it the worst, Yegilnitsky added. He said the Ukrainian security agency SBU interrogated Russian soldiers.A UN Human Rights Council commission of inquiry on Ukraine concluded on Tuesday that both sides of the conflict were responsible for violations of the international humanitarian law. In several cases, it said, Ukrainian armed forces shot, wounded, tortured and executed Russian prisoners of war, which are war crimes.

