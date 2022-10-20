https://sputniknews.com/20221020/russian-seamen-harassed-exposed-to-hatred--danish-trade-magazine-1102437914.html

Russian Seamen Harassed, Exposed to Hatred — Danish Trade Magazine

Russian Seamen Harassed, Exposed to Hatred — Danish Trade Magazine

Since the start of Moscow's special operation in Ukraine, Russians in Europe and the West in general have been slapped with sanctions and faced discrimination... 20.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-20T05:41+0000

2022-10-20T05:41+0000

2022-10-20T05:52+0000

world

europe

news

scandinavia

denmark

russia

sailing

maritime

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/15689/33/156893316_166:0:3722:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_675e4be948d1407e1e5263b00885224a.jpg

Russian sailors are hated, discriminated against and treated badly by both authorities and their peers around the world, the Danish trade magazine Lederne Søfart reported.Carsten Ostenfeldt, who has a top position in the large international ship management company Anglo-Eastern, told the magazine that Russians are directly harassed during port calls, as the authorities, for instance, may spend up to six hours looking through their passports and papers. Apart from personal insults and pain, this bureaucratic harassment may cause business problems. This has led to staffing challenges, as some shipping companies have opted out of recruiting Russian sailors, not least due to the sanctions presenting challenges in paying wages.Lederne Søfart also cited an international lack of personnel in maritime workforce. According to the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), the number of sailors worldwide is decreasing due to old age, the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine, as Russians and Ukrainians jointly make up to 15 percent of the global maritime workforce. According to the organization's estimate, the global lack of personnel may reach 90,000 by 2026 with the current trends.Carsten Ostenfeldt emphasized that, contrary to some people's expectations, despite the ongoing conflict, Ukrainian and Russian sailors get along abroad without any trouble.Since the start of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, the West has frozen Russian assets abroad, as well as introduced fuel embargos and flight bans. Western nations have also cancelled Russian participation in sporting competitions, cultural events and social gatherings. While purportedly geared to only target “decision-makers”, the real goal of the sanctions clearly is to make make the life of everyday Russians worse, which has been admitted by high-ranking Western politicians including Finnish PM Sanna Marin (who notoriously said that sanctions must hit “ordinary Russians”). Furthermore, Russians in Europe and the West in general have faced discrimination, hostility and humiliation, including violent attacks for no reason other than simply being Russian.

https://sputniknews.com/20220325/putin-slams-cancel-culture-amid-wests-efforts-to-ban-everything-russian-1094202214.html

scandinavia

denmark

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

europe, news, scandinavia, denmark, russia, sailing, maritime