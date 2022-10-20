https://sputniknews.com/20221020/politicians-clash-over-firecracker-ban-in-delhi-shopkeepers-say-they-are-inseparable-from-diwali-1102439470.html

Politicians Clash Over Firecracker Ban in Delhi; Shopkeepers Say They Are Inseparable From Diwali

Firecrackers were first banned in Delhi in 2017. However, the authorities allowed the sale of green firecrackers — fireworks that don't pollute the air as much... 20.10.2022, Sputnik International

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit out at Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its stringent ban on the sale, stockpiling, or use of firecrackers in the capital city.On Thursday, BJP politician Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga blasted Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal over the prohibition after AAP supporters were seen setting off firecrackers at the residence of a newly appointed minister, Raj Kumar Anand, in the city. Bagga pointed to the hypocrisy, suggesting that when it's about a minister in the Kejriwal government, it appears as if, "oxygen comes out of firecrackers" (in place of toxic pollution).It's worth mentioning that flouting the crackers prohibition can even end up a jail term.This year's complete ban on fireworks has also hurt shopkeepers, since sales of the explosives peak ahead of Diwali. Fireworks are commonly used during the Hindu festival, which is to be celebrated on October 24, this coming Monday."I have been receiving calls from all over Delhi as many people want to buy firecrackers, but due to the government's directive we can't sell fireworks to them," Goyal told Sputnik on Thursday.Another fireworks seller named Rajesh Khurana, whose shop is located in the Paschim Vihar area of the city, was livid about the ban.Meanwhile, an interested firecracker buyer, Raghuraj Singh, claimed that despite the ban people are buying fireworks on the black market. Known as the festival of lights, Diwali marks the return of Lord Rama from his 14 years of exile as per the Hindu scripture Ramayana. On this occasion, Indians decorate their homes, light up earthen lamps, and illuminate their homes with electric lights.In the evening, people offer prayers to Lord Ganesha (the Hindu God of luck, good fortune, and kindness) and Goddess Lakshmi (the Hindu Goddess of wealth) before distributing sweets among family members, neighbors, and relatives. This is followed by firecrackers being set off at home during the night.For the last few years, Delhi has been grappling with high pollution, especially during winters. One of the main reasons for this pollution has been observed to be stubble burning in neighboring states of Delhi such as the agricultural states of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

