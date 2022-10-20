https://sputniknews.com/20221020/politicians-clash-over-firecracker-ban-in-delhi-shopkeepers-say-they-are-inseparable-from-diwali-1102439470.html
Politicians Clash Over Firecracker Ban in Delhi; Shopkeepers Say They Are Inseparable From Diwali
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit out at Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its stringent ban on the sale, stockpiling, or use of firecrackers in the capital city.On Thursday, BJP politician Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga blasted Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal over the prohibition after AAP supporters were seen setting off firecrackers at the residence of a newly appointed minister, Raj Kumar Anand, in the city. Bagga pointed to the hypocrisy, suggesting that when it's about a minister in the Kejriwal government, it appears as if, "oxygen comes out of firecrackers" (in place of toxic pollution).It's worth mentioning that flouting the crackers prohibition can even end up a jail term.This year's complete ban on fireworks has also hurt shopkeepers, since sales of the explosives peak ahead of Diwali. Fireworks are commonly used during the Hindu festival, which is to be celebrated on October 24, this coming Monday."I have been receiving calls from all over Delhi as many people want to buy firecrackers, but due to the government's directive we can't sell fireworks to them," Goyal told Sputnik on Thursday.Another fireworks seller named Rajesh Khurana, whose shop is located in the Paschim Vihar area of the city, was livid about the ban.Meanwhile, an interested firecracker buyer, Raghuraj Singh, claimed that despite the ban people are buying fireworks on the black market. Known as the festival of lights, Diwali marks the return of Lord Rama from his 14 years of exile as per the Hindu scripture Ramayana. On this occasion, Indians decorate their homes, light up earthen lamps, and illuminate their homes with electric lights.In the evening, people offer prayers to Lord Ganesha (the Hindu God of luck, good fortune, and kindness) and Goddess Lakshmi (the Hindu Goddess of wealth) before distributing sweets among family members, neighbors, and relatives. This is followed by firecrackers being set off at home during the night.For the last few years, Delhi has been grappling with high pollution, especially during winters. One of the main reasons for this pollution has been observed to be stubble burning in neighboring states of Delhi such as the agricultural states of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.
Firecrackers were first banned in Delhi in 2017. However, the authorities allowed the sale of green firecrackers — fireworks that don't pollute the air as much as conventional ones. However, as the level of pollution continued to rise, firecrackers were completely banned across Delhi and adjoining areas till January 2023.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit out at Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its stringent ban on the sale, stockpiling, or use of firecrackers in the capital city.
On Thursday, BJP politician Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga blasted Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal over the prohibition after AAP supporters were seen setting off firecrackers
at the residence of a newly appointed minister, Raj Kumar Anand, in the city.
Bagga pointed to the hypocrisy
, suggesting that when it's about a minister in the Kejriwal government, it appears as if, "oxygen comes out of firecrackers" (in place of toxic pollution).
It's worth mentioning that flouting the crackers prohibition can even end up a jail term.
Posting a video in which some AAP supporters can be seen lighting crackers on Twitter, Bagga said, "If Hindus burn crackers on Diwali, there will be pollution. Arvind Kejriwal will send them to jail, but if the firecrackers are burnt in celebration of becoming a minister of Kejriwal, oxygen will come out of it."
This year's complete ban on fireworks has also hurt shopkeepers, since sales of the explosives peak ahead of Diwali. Fireworks are commonly used during the Hindu festival, which is to be celebrated on October 24, this coming Monday.
Manoj Goyal, the owner of Durga Fireworks situated in the Kabir Nagar area of Delhi, told Sputnik that he has not opened his shop in the last 20 days due to the ban.
"I have been receiving calls from all over Delhi as many people want to buy firecrackers, but due to the government's directive we can't sell fireworks to them," Goyal told Sputnik on Thursday.
Another fireworks seller named Rajesh Khurana, whose shop is located in the Paschim Vihar area of the city, was livid about the ban.
"There is a huge demand for firecrackers in the market. But our hands have been tied by the government. A complete ban is simply unacceptable as fireworks have been used for ages on Diwali. The authorities must keep religious sentiments in mind while announcing such a ban," Khurana told Sputnik.
Meanwhile, an interested firecracker buyer, Raghuraj Singh, claimed that despite the ban people are buying fireworks on the black market.
"Firecrackers cannot be separated from Diwali. While I am all for restrictions on such items, I do believe that a certain quantity should be allowed, as lighting firecrackers on Diwali has been our tradition for ages," Singh told Sputnik.
Known as the festival of lights, Diwali marks the return of Lord Rama from his 14 years of exile as per the Hindu scripture Ramayana.
On this occasion, Indians decorate their homes, light up earthen lamps, and illuminate their homes with electric lights.
In the evening, people offer prayers to Lord Ganesha (the Hindu God of luck, good fortune, and kindness) and Goddess Lakshmi (the Hindu Goddess of wealth) before distributing sweets among family members, neighbors, and relatives.
This is followed by firecrackers being set off at home during the night.
For the last few years, Delhi has been grappling with high pollution
, especially during winters. One of the main reasons for this pollution has been observed to be stubble burning in neighboring states of Delhi such as the agricultural states of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.