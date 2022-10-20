Pakistan’s Imran Khan Appeals for Probe Into Audio Leaks From PM Office

https://sputniknews.com/20221020/pakistans-imran-khan-appeals-for-probe-into-audio-leaks-from-pm-office-1102457896.html
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed to the Supreme Court on Thursday, seeking the formation of a joint investigation team or a judicial commission to probe recent audio leaks involving prime ministers and other top officials.Khan, who is among those purportedly featured in the audio leaks, requested that the apex court declare the “illegal surveillance of the PMO and PMH (prime minister’s house) and the release of surveillance data, especially through audio leaks, unconstitutional and in violation of law.”The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief sought proper investigation into the matter to end the "illegal surveillance" of the PM’s office.Khan, who had accused the intelligence agency of snooping the PM’s house, has also urged the Supreme Court to hold the officials behind the audio leaks accountable.The cricketer-turned politician urged the court to direct the government and all other relevant authorities to take all necessary steps in preventing the “release, publication, dissemination, sharing, broadcast and spread of any of the surveillance data, including the further use of the audio leaks.”The petition came a month after the first purported audio from the prime minister's residence in Islamabad surfaced on social media, suggesting a security breach inside the building.Among a series of leaks, there was one clip involving Khan and his then-cabinet ministers discussing a coded threatening letter allegedly received from Washington.In March, the former Pakistan premier said that the US wanted him out of power and claimed that there was a letter to prove it.In April, Khan lost his majority in the parliament, paving the way for the coalition government led by Shehbaz Sharif to take charge.
13:15 GMT 20.10.2022 (Updated: 13:51 GMT 20.10.2022)
Dozens of recordings of private conversations in Pakistan’s prime minister’s office have been leaked online over the past weeks, raising questions about security inside the building. The leaked recordings include conversations between Imran Khan and his top associates about US conspiracy to oust the PTI government from power.
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister
Imran Khan appealed to the Supreme Court on Thursday, seeking the formation of a joint investigation team or a judicial commission to probe recent audio leaks involving prime ministers and other top officials.
Khan, who is among those purportedly featured in the audio leaks, requested that the apex court declare the “illegal surveillance of the PMO and PMH (prime minister’s house) and the release of surveillance data, especially through audio leaks, unconstitutional and in violation of law.”
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief sought proper investigation into the matter to end the "illegal surveillance" of the PM’s office.
Khan, who had accused the intelligence agency of snooping the PM’s house
, has also urged the Supreme Court to hold the officials behind the audio leaks accountable.
The cricketer-turned politician urged the court to direct the government and all other relevant authorities to take all necessary steps in preventing the “release, publication, dissemination, sharing, broadcast and spread of any of the surveillance data, including the further use of the audio leaks.”
The petition came a month after the first purported audio from the prime minister's residence in Islamabad surfaced on social media, suggesting a security breach inside the building.
Among a series of leaks, there was one clip involving Khan and his then-cabinet ministers discussing a coded threatening letter allegedly received from Washington.
In March, the former Pakistan premier said that the US wanted him out of power and claimed that there was a letter to prove it.
In April, Khan lost his majority in the parliament, paving the way for the coalition government led by Shehbaz Sharif
to take charge.