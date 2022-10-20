https://sputniknews.com/20221020/over-500-us-military-members-commit-suicide-in-2021-upward-trend-since-2011-pentagon-1102472180.html

Over 500 US Military Members Commit Suicide in 2021, Upward Trend Since 2011: Pentagon

Over 500 US Military Members Commit Suicide in 2021, Upward Trend Since 2011: Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A total of 519 US military service members committed suicide in 2021 in continuation of the upward trend since 2011, according to a... 20.10.2022, Sputnik International

Out of 519 who died by suicide in 2021, 328 were active-duty members, 74 were in reserve, and 117 were in National Guard, according to the report.The report also noted that between 2011 and 2020, military suicide rates were similar to the US population in most years.The suicide rate per 100,000 in 2021 was 24.3 for active-duty members, 21.2 for those in reserve, and 26.4 among National Guards, according to the report.The majority (93% on average) of service members in all three groups who committed suicide in 2021 were male white Americans aged 20-24 years, the report also said.

